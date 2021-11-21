Theme of the writing of Enem 2021

The writing theme of the 2021 edition of Enem (National High School Exam) 2021 is “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”. The information was released by the Ministry of Education on its Twitter account.

The theme is the same for both printed and digital Enem and, in both modalities, the text must be handwritten. Therefore, it is mandatory to bring a black ink ballpoint pen made of transparent material.

Participants must produce a text in prose, of the essay-argumentative type, with a proposal for intervention to a problem presented.

To participate in programs such as the Unified Selection System (Sisu), which offers places in public higher education institutions, and the University for All Program (Prouni), which grants scholarships to private institutions, it is necessary not to have scored zero in the redaction. One thousand is the top score.

In addition to writing, participants are now answering questions from the language and human sciences tests, with a total duration of five hours and 30 minutes.

The gates were opened at 12:00 in all test locations (Brasilia time), closing at 13:00.

Next Sunday (28), it’s the turn of biological sciences and mathematics.

In the 2020 edition, the theme of the essay was “The stigma associated with mental illnesses in Brazilian society”.