Thesis of temporary inflation of goods is increasingly obsolete, says Campos Neto

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, highlighted this Friday that the thesis of temporary inflation of goods has been left behind. This is because, he again highlighted, there was a very rapid shift in demand with cash transfers made during the covid-19 pandemic without being accompanied by an increase in investments, such as in metals and energy, especially because of the green agenda, linked to the carbon cost.

He recalled that it cannot be just a supply problem, as the production of semiconductors, for example, only rose in the covid-19 pandemic.

With the large shift in demand for goods, the movement has been more persistent, said Campos Neto, which leads to more persistent inflation as well, as investment is not keeping up.

“Until 1 month ago, the thesis was that inflation was temporary. It was expected that inflation of goods would fall quickly”, commented Campos Neto, on the moment of the reopening of the economy, in a lecture at the Meeting News, organized by the Parlatório Group. “Thesis of temporary inflation of goods is increasingly obsolete. There was a very large increase in demand for goods.”

The BC president stated that the transfer of producer prices to consumption was very strong in some countries. In Brazil, the main surprises are in food, electricity and fuel, he added. “From 80% to 85% of the inflation surprise in Brazil in 12 months is food or energy,” he said. “Brazil is at or below the average of emerging services inflation,” he added.

He also mentioned that rising energy and fuel prices have been a topic all over the world. “In Portugal, everyone was complaining about the price of gasoline too,” he said, of talks on Uber’s trips across the country on a trip last week.

Do you want to live on income with real estate funds? XP Expert teaches you for free how to build a powerful passive income portfolio. watch here

Related