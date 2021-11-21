Thiago Camilo conquers pole in Santa Cruz do Sul

THE Stock Car Pro Series held this Saturday the qualifying training for race 1 of the double round of Santa Cruz do Sul this Sunday. Despite the championship leader, Gabriel Casagrande get the best time of the session, but in Q2, who had the last laugh was Thiago Camilo, which set the best mark in Q3: 1min23s552.

Julio Campos will share the front row with the opponent of Ipiranga Racing, having been just 0s066. Allam Khodair was the third place.

Cesar Ramos he made the fourth fastest time, but carries a penalty of 10 grid places for having missed the start in race 2 of the Velocitta stage. Thereby, Daniel Serra will close the second row.

Casagrande, who did 1min23s000 in Q2, did 1min23s994 in the decisive part of the training session and will ‘only’ place fifth.

Among the most famous names in the category, Rubens Barrichello will be eighth on the grid, Felipe Massa will be 15th, Cacá Bueno will be 18th, Ricardo Zonta will be 20th and Tony Kanaan will be 29th.

Race 1 of the Santa Cruz do Sul stage of the Stock Car takes place this Sunday, at 2 pm, Brasília time.

starting grid

Pos.At the.PilotTeamCar
121Thiago CamiloIpiranga RacingCorolla
two4Julio CamposLubrax Podium Stock Car Teamcross
318Allam KhodairBlau Motorsportcross
429Daniel SerraEurofarma-RCcross
583Gabriel CasagrandeAMattheis Vogel Motorsportcross
690Ricardo MauricioEurofarma-RCcross
770Diego NunesBlau Motorsportcross
8111Rubens BarrichelloFull Time SportsCorolla
928Galid OsmanShell V-Powercross
109Guga LimaAMattheis Vogel Motorsportcross
1112Lucas ForestiKTF Sportscross
1243Pedro CardosoKTF Racingcross
135Denis NavarroKnight Sportscross
1430Cesar RamosIpiranga RacingCorolla
1591Felipe MassaLubrax Podium Stock Car Teamcross
1651Attila AbreuShell V-Powercross
1785William SalasKTF Sportscross
180Cacá BuenoCrown Racingcross
19117Matthias RossiFull Time SportsCorolla
2010Ricardo ZontaRCM MotorsportCorolla
21110Felipe LapennaHot Car Competitionscross
2273Sergio JimenezScuderia CJCorolla
2380Marcos GomesKnight Sportscross
248Rafael SuzukiFull Time BassaniCorolla
2511Gaetano di MauroKTF Racingcross
2616Christian HahnBlau Motorsport IIcross
2744Bruno BaptistRCM MotorsportCorolla
2888Beto MonteiroCrown Racingcross
2948Tony KanaanFull Time BassaniCorolla
3077Valdeno BritoHot Car Competitionscross
3186Gustavo FrigottoRKL Competitionscross

