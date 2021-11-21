Thiago Camilo conquers pole in Santa Cruz do Sul

THE Stock Car Pro Series held this Saturday the qualifying training for race 1 of the double round of Santa Cruz do Sul this Sunday. Despite the championship leader, Gabriel Casagrande get the best time of the session, but in Q2, who had the last laugh was Thiago Camilo, which set the best mark in Q3: 1min23s552.
Julio Campos will share the front row with the opponent of Ipiranga Racing, having been just 0s066. Allam Khodair was the third place.
Cesar Ramos he made the fourth fastest time, but carries a penalty of 10 grid places for having missed the start in race 2 of the Velocitta stage. Thereby, Daniel Serra will close the second row.
Casagrande, who did 1min23s000 in Q2, did 1min23s994 in the decisive part of the training session and will ‘only’ place fifth.
Among the most famous names in the category, Rubens Barrichello will be eighth on the grid, Felipe Massa will be 15th, Cacá Bueno will be 18th, Ricardo Zonta will be 20th and Tony Kanaan will be 29th.
Race 1 of the Santa Cruz do Sul stage of the Stock Car takes place this Sunday, at 2 pm, Brasília time.
starting grid
|Pos.
|At the.
|Pilot
|Team
|Car
|1
|21
|Thiago Camilo
|Ipiranga Racing
|Corolla
|two
|4
|Julio Campos
|Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
|cross
|3
|18
|Allam Khodair
|Blau Motorsport
|cross
|4
|29
|Daniel Serra
|Eurofarma-RC
|cross
|5
|83
|Gabriel Casagrande
|AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
|cross
|6
|90
|Ricardo Mauricio
|Eurofarma-RC
|cross
|7
|70
|Diego Nunes
|Blau Motorsport
|cross
|8
|111
|Rubens Barrichello
|Full Time Sports
|Corolla
|9
|28
|Galid Osman
|Shell V-Power
|cross
|10
|9
|Guga Lima
|AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
|cross
|11
|12
|Lucas Foresti
|KTF Sports
|cross
|12
|43
|Pedro Cardoso
|KTF Racing
|cross
|13
|5
|Denis Navarro
|Knight Sports
|cross
|14
|30
|Cesar Ramos
|Ipiranga Racing
|Corolla
|15
|91
|Felipe Massa
|Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
|cross
|16
|51
|Attila Abreu
|Shell V-Power
|cross
|17
|85
|William Salas
|KTF Sports
|cross
|18
|0
|Cacá Bueno
|Crown Racing
|cross
|19
|117
|Matthias Rossi
|Full Time Sports
|Corolla
|20
|10
|Ricardo Zonta
|RCM Motorsport
|Corolla
|21
|110
|Felipe Lapenna
|Hot Car Competitions
|cross
|22
|73
|Sergio Jimenez
|Scuderia CJ
|Corolla
|23
|80
|Marcos Gomes
|Knight Sports
|cross
|24
|8
|Rafael Suzuki
|Full Time Bassani
|Corolla
|25
|11
|Gaetano di Mauro
|KTF Racing
|cross
|26
|16
|Christian Hahn
|Blau Motorsport II
|cross
|27
|44
|Bruno Baptist
|RCM Motorsport
|Corolla
|28
|88
|Beto Monteiro
|Crown Racing
|cross
|29
|48
|Tony Kanaan
|Full Time Bassani
|Corolla
|30
|77
|Valdeno Brito
|Hot Car Competitions
|cross
|31
|86
|Gustavo Frigotto
|RKL Competitions
|cross
see how it went
The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.
Podcast #147 – TELEMETRY: What does Red Bull have to do in Qatar? Favorite Hamilton?
FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST:
to share
comments