Thiago Camilo conquers pole in Santa Cruz do Sul

THE Stock Car Pro Series held this Saturday the qualifying training for race 1 of the double round of Santa Cruz do Sul this Sunday. Despite the championship leader, Gabriel Casagrande get the best time of the session, but in Q2, who had the last laugh was Thiago Camilo, which set the best mark in Q3: 1min23s552.

Read too:

Julio Campos will share the front row with the opponent of Ipiranga Racing, having been just 0s066. Allam Khodair was the third place.

Cesar Ramos he made the fourth fastest time, but carries a penalty of 10 grid places for having missed the start in race 2 of the Velocitta stage. Thereby, Daniel Serra will close the second row.

Casagrande, who did 1min23s000 in Q2, did 1min23s994 in the decisive part of the training session and will ‘only’ place fifth.

Among the most famous names in the category, Rubens Barrichello will be eighth on the grid, Felipe Massa will be 15th, Cacá Bueno will be 18th, Ricardo Zonta will be 20th and Tony Kanaan will be 29th.

Race 1 of the Santa Cruz do Sul stage of the Stock Car takes place this Sunday, at 2 pm, Brasília time.

starting grid

Pos. At the. Pilot Team Car 1 21 Thiago Camilo Ipiranga Racing Corolla two 4 Julio Campos Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team cross 3 18 Allam Khodair Blau Motorsport cross 4 29 Daniel Serra Eurofarma-RC cross 5 83 Gabriel Casagrande AMattheis Vogel Motorsport cross 6 90 Ricardo Mauricio Eurofarma-RC cross 7 70 Diego Nunes Blau Motorsport cross 8 111 Rubens Barrichello Full Time Sports Corolla 9 28 Galid Osman Shell V-Power cross 10 9 Guga Lima AMattheis Vogel Motorsport cross 11 12 Lucas Foresti KTF Sports cross 12 43 Pedro Cardoso KTF Racing cross 13 5 Denis Navarro Knight Sports cross 14 30 Cesar Ramos Ipiranga Racing Corolla 15 91 Felipe Massa Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team cross 16 51 Attila Abreu Shell V-Power cross 17 85 William Salas KTF Sports cross 18 0 Cacá Bueno Crown Racing cross 19 117 Matthias Rossi Full Time Sports Corolla 20 10 Ricardo Zonta RCM Motorsport Corolla 21 110 Felipe Lapenna Hot Car Competitions cross 22 73 Sergio Jimenez Scuderia CJ Corolla 23 80 Marcos Gomes Knight Sports cross 24 8 Rafael Suzuki Full Time Bassani Corolla 25 11 Gaetano di Mauro KTF Racing cross 26 16 Christian Hahn Blau Motorsport II cross 27 44 Bruno Baptist RCM Motorsport Corolla 28 88 Beto Monteiro Crown Racing cross 29 48 Tony Kanaan Full Time Bassani Corolla 30 77 Valdeno Brito Hot Car Competitions cross 31 86 Gustavo Frigotto RKL Competitions cross

see how it went

The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels. Podcast #147 – TELEMETRY: What does Red Bull have to do in Qatar? Favorite Hamilton? FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: