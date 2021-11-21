Timemania 1715 result of today, 11/20; prize is BRL 2 million – Country

in the contest 1715, Timemania raffled off a value of R$ 2 million. Today, November 20, the contest started at 8 pm and was broadcast live on the Caixa Lotteries profile on Facebook and on the Caixa Econômica Federal channel on Youtube. See the dozens drawn below.
RESULT TIMENANIA CONTEST 1715
09 – 72 – 70 – 16 – 69 – 11 – 51
TEAM DO HEART: Vitória/Bahia (drawn number: 78)
watch the draw
How to play at Timemania?
To participate, you must choose ten numbers and a Heart Team. In each contest, seven numbers and a Heart Team are drawn. With three to seven hits, or the hit of a Heart Team, you win.
You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 2 or 4 consecutive contests).
What are the odds?
According to Caixa, the chances of winning Timemania vary according to the type of bet. Check out the odds:
Probabilities of hits
Minimum bet: R$3.00 – 10 numbers
|tracks
|Number of hits
|Probability of hit (1 in)
|1st
|7 numbers
|26,472,637
|2nd
|6 numbers
|216,103
|3rd
|5 numbers
|5,220
|4th
|4 numbers
|276
|5th
|3 numbers
|29
|heart team
|a football club
|80
How to bet on the Internet?
To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be over 18 years old;
- Have a CPF;
- Have an email;
- Have a credit card with the main brands.
To register, follow the steps below:
- Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br
- Inform your personal data;
- Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;
- Complete the filling.
How to follow the contest live?
You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.