Timemania 1715: today’s draw result (20)

Check here the Result of Timemania 1715; the dozens drawn are: 09-11-16-51-69-70-72; Heart Team: VICTORY/BA.

The draw took place after 20h in the space of Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and was broadcast by the digital channels of Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network. Check out!

So, bet on the next contest, just go to a Lottery Houses or enjoy the convenience of Accredited Online Lotteries, that receive bets until 3pm. At Online Cash Lotteries receive bets until 7pm.

A simple bet with 7 dozens, it costs BRL 3.0. A symbolic value, and those who guess 5, 4, 3 and 2 win prizes. So, enjoy the next contest this Monday.

Result of Timemania 1715 (11/20)

Check out the Result of Timemania 1715 which came out right after the draw was held at 8 pm, see the dozens drawn in this Saturday, for the award of BRL 2 million: 09-11-16-51-69-70-72; Heart Team: VICTORY/BA.

Likewise, the next game will be held at Monday, since the timemania holds drawings 3 times a week. Therefore, you should prepare your bets for another draw.

Timemania: See how receive the award.

First, receive an award from the Lotteries Cash, it’s simple, just go to any accredited lottery store or one of the agencies of the Box, in the case of prizes above R$1,903.98, you only receive it at Caixa. In conclusion, to receive your prize it is necessary to present original proof of identity with CPF and receipt of the winning bet, do not forget to insert your CPF on the back of the bet.