Tips to adapt the vehicle safely

With the high fuel prices, like gasoline and ethanol, the conversion of vehicles to CNG (Natural Gas for Vehicles) registers a growth of 88.5% in 2021! And, according to data collected by the National Traffic Secretariat (Senatran), more than 160,000 conversions were carried out between January and September, accounting for 86,000 made in the same period last year.

But, the conversion requires some care. Thus, NGK – Japanese multinational manufacturer and specialist in spark plugs – selected for the Garage 360 three super important tips before performing the adaptation. See what they are!

Tips for converting to CNG

Check the general condition of the vehicle

The first recommendation of Hiromori Mori, Technical Assistance consultant at NGK do Brasil, is to check the general condition of the vehicle, especially the engine and injection system. “A vehicle with structural or safety problems will have difficulty in homologating the conversion. Problems in the engine or in the injection system will make it difficult to adjust the gas equipment, which can lead to malfunctions and frustration for the driver”, he says.

Take a complete overhaul of the ignition system

To ensure a safe conversion, it is essential to carry out a complete overhaul of the ignition system, since this system is more required in gas vehicles, due to the higher voltage for sparking, and must undergo more frequent revisions.

“If it does not undergo maintenance, the vehicle may have some problems, such as misfire, flash over – when high voltage passes through the outside of the spark plug, damaging components such as spark plugs and cables or spark plugs and coil – and backfire, overflow in the intake manifold”, explains Mori. The oxygen sensor, or lambda probe, must also be working correctly for the perfect adjustment of the gas equipment.

Other vehicle systems still need to be checked more frequently, such as brake, suspension and cooling systems, which can also be overloaded with using GNV.

Choose a certified repair shop to do the conversion

According to the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), the workshop chosen to carry out the conversion must be certified and have an engineer responsible for the installation. In addition, the equipment must have certification and an invoice for presentation to the State Department of Transit (Detran), together with the invoice for the installation.

The vehicle converted to CNG must pass the mandatory inspection to obtain the Vehicle Safety Certificate (CSV), which is issued by certification bodies accredited by Detran. Therefore, consult your state’s Detran and Inmetro to verify any changes in legislation and the list of certified workshops.

Warning for clandestine conversions

Clandestine conversion, using scrapped equipment and carrying out the service by unqualified people, causes a series of problems, the first being the impossibility of vehicle approval and issuance of the Vehicle Safety Certificate, that is, the driver is unable to legalize the vehicle.

“It can also put lives at risk, both for the driver and passengers and for people who are close to the vehicle”, says Mori, who emphasizes that the system is very safe if installed by a certified workshop.

The flip side of CNG conversion