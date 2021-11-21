Title, away performance and embezzlement: what to keep an eye on Botafogo against Brazil-RS

O Botafogo visit the Brazil of Pelotas this sunday at Bento Freitas, by the 37th round of the Serie B. With access already confirmed, Alvinegro, with embezzlement, has a chance of winning the championship title if they beat the already relegated Xavante. THE THING! shows what to keep an eye on Glorious in this clash.

Title: Botafogo has the opportunity to win the Serie B title. For that, the team needs to triumph against Brasil de Pelotas and hope that the Coritiba don’t win the CSA at home. Both matches take place at 4pm this Sunday.

Performance as a visitor: despite the already confirmed access, Botafogo’s campaign in Série B was marked by its negative performance away from home. So far, there have been 18 games: 4 wins, 8 draws and 6 losses. Against Brasil de Pelotas, the team will have the last opportunity of the year to play a good game away from home.

Embezzlement: the coach Enderson Moreira will have three important embezzlements for the confrontation. Without Chay, Pedro Castro and Hugo, the coach will have to promote changes between the holders. The tendency is that, in place of Pedro Castro and Hugo, enter Barreto and Charlie, respectively.

Midfield without Chay: one of the highlights of the team in the season, the midfielder felt pain in his leg and is embezzled by Botafogo in the duel. Chay has 8 goals and 8 assists in the competition. For his vacancy, Enderson Moreira should choose to centralize Marco Antonio in the middle and put Warley on the far right.

Rafael Navarro: the club’s top scorer this season, with 14 goals and 8 assists in Serie B, has the opportunity to extend the count against the fourth worst defense in the competition. In the last three matches, the forward scored 2 goals.

First round: in the confrontation between the teams in the first round, Botafogo got the better of it and won 1-0. The match marked the return of the defender carli to the starting lineup and, in addition, the Argentine was the author of the winning goal at Nilton Santos.