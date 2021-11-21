UFC: Ketlen Vieira beats Miesha Tate in nervous fight and asks to train with the American | combat

Ketlen Vieira got the biggest win of his UFC career this Saturday by defeating the American former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. Even with an irregular performance, the Amazonian managed to impose its game and defeat the rival by unanimous decision of the judges (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46). After the fight, the Brazilian vented and surprised when she asked to train with Tate on the days she will be in Las Vegas after the event. The veteran, who returned to the UFC after five years retired from her victory over Marion Reneau, suffered her first setback since her return to the Octagon.

– For those who believe that I couldn’t fight five rounds, that I wouldn’t have gas and wouldn’t be among the best, I’m among the best. Respect my story! Miesha Tate is very dangerous and experienced, and I was afraid she would go into wrestling. She is one of the best in the world, a former champion and could win the fight. I’m going to be in Las Vegas for ten days and I wanted to ask if I could train with Miesha Tate to improve and become a champion.

The fight started with the two fighters exchanging hard jabs in the center of the octagon, and Ketlen used the greatest physical strength and long-range jabs to undermine Miesha’s stamina. After a few minutes of moving, Tate came forward and Vieira backed away, striking. The fight stopped on the grid and the two fighters exchanged blows again until the Brazilian tried to take the takedown, but the American defended and locked Vieira on the ground until halftime.

Ketlen Vieira returned with little movement for the second round, but landing blows that made Miesha Tate retreat. The American was waiting for the Brazilian’s initiative to attack, but saw an opening to fit a high right kick in the face, which had a direct counterattack. Vieira was insistently instructed to make Tate retreat and then attack for the knockout, but he hesitated to carry out the orders of coach Dedé Pederneiras.

The fight’s outlook remained similar at the start of the third round. Ketlen Vieira had room to attack, but he didn’t take the initiative to put pressure on Miesha Tate. The American paced the rhythm of the fight and attacked when she saw gaps in the Brazilian’s defense. Vieira didn’t follow through on his attacks, and allowed Tate to breathe during the fight. In the final minute, the American tried to stop the fight on the grid, but Ketlen got rid of her rival. In the last few seconds, however, Tate caught her again and hooked three knees to her waistline.

Miesha Tate started the fourth round more aggressively, throwing consecutive blows while Ketlen Vieira counterattacked. The American went to the takedown, and after the Brazilian defended, she moved to the back next to the grid. Tate didn’t give Vieira room, slapping him in the face again and again. After the fight was played at a distance again, Tate tried to lock the back of Vieira’s head, but he received repeated blows at the waistline. At the end of the round, the fight was very balanced in the center of the octagon.

The two athletes left for a frank fight at the beginning of the fifth and final round. Ketlen Vieira didn’t go for the attack as he could, seeming to be stuck, while Miesha Tate, even more tired and injured, took the initiative in the attacks. Playing on the counterattack one minute from the end of the fight, Vieira wasted chances of putting pressure on the American, who pursued the attack until the end.

