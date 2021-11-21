UFC: Rani Yahya and Taila Santos put on a show and win on the main card | combat

The Brazilians did well on the main card of UFC Vieira x Tate. Bantamweight Rani Yahya turned the fight against Korean Kyung Ho Kang and won by unanimous decision, and flyweight Taila Santos put on a show against Scottish Joanne Wood and finished the fight in the first round. Check out how the fights went:

Rani Yahya reaches 28 wins with comeback

In his 40th professional MMA fight, Brazilian bantamweight Rani Yahya got a victory won with a lot of effort. After coming out at a disadvantage in the first round, the Brazilian used his jiu-jitsu to control his taller and physically stronger rival, dominate the last two rounds and win the victory by unanimous decision (triple 29-28). The Brazilian now has a record of 28 wins, 10 losses, one draw and one fight without a result.

Rani Yahya celebrates victory over Kyung Ho Kang at UFC Vieira v Tate

The first round started with Yahya reaching for Kang’s leg early on, knocking him to the rail. After locking the Korean’s legs, the Brazilian dominated his back while standing, and tried a heel lock after a sacrificial technique. Kang walked away and the fight was once again held at a distance. Better at striking, Kang connected more punches and punished Yahya. The Korean managed to land a good blow at 1m30s before the break, knocking the Brazilian down, who called his rival to the ground, without success. Back to the standup fight, Yahya once again tried the leg kick, but Kang was on the lookout and, after the sprawl, stayed on top on the ground until halftime.

On his way back to the second round, Yahya managed to take Kang down on the second attempt, getting in half guard and reaching for the Korean’s back very skillfully with less than a minute into the fight. The Brazilian tried to apply the rear naked choke, and the Korean just defended himself. Yahya tightened the lock on his waist, bothering Kang, and at the same time kept hitting his rival’s head, trying to open up to the submission, which didn’t come until the end of the round.

Rani Yahya dominated Kyung Ho Kang on the ground at UFC Vieira v Tate

The two fighters returned aggressive for the third round. Kang tried to apply a “blitz” in the standup on the grid, but Yahya resisted, knocking the Korean down and started trying to dominate his rival’s back. With Kang’s resistance, the Brazilian swept and dominated his rival in the half-guard. Kang struggled to break free of the position, and Yahya held the dominance position from above, now on guard. With a lot of class, the Brazilian let the Korean resist and just controlled him on the ground.

Taila Santos rocks Joanne Wood

Brazilian flyweight Taila Santos gave a show in the UFC’s Octagon this Saturday. With a safe performance and practically flawless, she surpassed Joanne Wood, specialist in muay thai, from Scotland, in the standup fight, and got a submission by rear naked choke at 4m49s of the first round.

Taila Santos submits Joanne Wood with a rear naked choke at UFC Vieira v Tate

– I knew she would come to the fight standing up, and I come from muay thai too. I have a name in mind for my next fight, but I’d rather not reveal it now. I’ll train more and soon you’ll know who it is – said Taila Santos after the fight.

Taila Santos lands coup that brought down Joanne Wood at UFC Vieira v Tate

The fight started with the Scot applying frontal kicks to keep the Brazilian at a distance. Santos couldn’t get close to Wood, who also used jabs and straights to score. After two minutes of fight, Taila Santos finally connected some good punches, cornering Joanne Wood in the grid. After a few exchanges of blows, Santos managed to connect a nice overhand, which knocked Wood down. The Brazilian went up, and after a brief recovery by the Scot, a streak of right and left rights knocked her down again. Santos went up again, and after another sequence of blows on the ground, he dominated his rival’s back, and landed a rear naked choke, which forced Wood to withdraw from the dispute.

