Under the ground or at the bottom of the sea, technologies try to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere – Sustainability

Faced with the climate emergency, researchers are increasingly investigating techniques to kidnap the carbon dioxide (CO2), main responsible for the greenhouse effect. One of the main strategies in the world has been to capture it in the production processes of consumer, energy and industrial goods, to store it in other spaces, such as under the sea, soil or rocks. The positive point of these projects of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS -Carbon Capture and Storage, its acronym in English) is that they manage to act in sources with a high concentration of CO2. A different scenario is found when trying to kidnap when he is already in the atmosphere itself – a process that requires much more energy.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), linked to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), sees the role of CCS in reducing cumulative emissions in the coming decades. It is necessary to move from the current capture capacity of around 40 million tons per year to an estimated average sequestration of 10.4 gigatonnes in 2070. According to the IEA estimate, the CCS industry can generate full economic impact £200 billion between 2020 and 2050 and create 15,000 new jobs worldwide. Today, most of the projects are in Europe and the USA.

In September, in Iceland, the ClimeWork company turned on Orca, the largest industry of direct carbon capture from the air and storage. Eight giant containers remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, filter it to remove other gases, heat the material to 100°C, mix it with water and inject it into the soil. The capacity is for 4 thousand tons of CO2 per year.

In Brazil, one of the bets is the capture during the production of ethanol, where the CO2 is captured with almost 100% purity, reducing the need to purify it, as Orca does. This capture in production can result in negative emissions, and considerably improve the export of the biofuel.

General and Scientific Director of the Research Center for Greenhouse Gas Innovation (RCGI), Julio Meneghini highlights the “Hydrogel Program” as one of the innovations with the greatest disruptive potential. The bet is to capture from sources with a high concentration of carbon dioxide to manufacture oxalic acid. Thus, it will be possible to dilute it in hydrogel and apply it to the soil. Carlos Eduardo Pellegrino Cerri, professor at the Luiz de Queiroz College of Agriculture (ESALQ/USP), explains that the hydrogel has the potential to improve the physical, chemical and biological attributes of the soil in agricultural, livestock and forestry systems.

One of the challenges is precisely to create oxalic acid and reactors that do the expected function. “If you use this CO2 for the production of oxalic acid, you increase the carbon life cycle and improve not only agriculture and reforestation, but also ethanol, which will be even greener”, he emphasizes. The innovation techniques in investigation at the RCGI are sponsored by Shell and by the Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo (Fapesp), with around R$ 63 million. More than 400 researchers work at the site. “What we want to know is how much of the carbon in the hydrogel will be stabilized in the soil under tropical conditions”, explains professor Cerri.

The first results of the survey should come out in three years. Since 1997, focused on research on CO2 emissions and soil characterization, professor Newton La Scala Júnior, from Unesp Campus de Jaboticabal, emphasizes the importance of favoring the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the soil from agricultural practices. This is because agriculture is identified as one of the main causes of global warming, as it releases greenhouse gases.

Sea and coast as sinks

For Marcelo Soares, a professor at the Institute of Marine Sciences (Labomar/UFC), it is necessary to give more value to the capacity of the sea and the coast to act as a sink, the so-called blue carbon. The professor explains that a hectare of mangrove absorbs almost twice the amount absorbed by an area of ​​the same size in the Amazon Forest. When destroying 1 hectare of mangrove, the emission of CO2 is ten times greater than in the forest.

This biome, as well as the areas of degraded salt marshes in the Brazilian Northeast, need to be restored and valued, defends Marcelo. “It’s a cheap alternative with a lot of potential”, he points out when listing countries like Colombia, Mexico, Indonesia and Thailand, which have mechanisms that include financing the planting of mangroves. The biologist also advocates the use of marine microalgae and phytoplankton to capture carbon dioxide.

The only CCS project authorized in Brazil is just offshore. The Petrobras initiative has been running since 2014 and is the third largest operation of its kind in the world. In a decade, the reduction was 40% in the emission of greenhouse gases for each barrel produced. The solution injects CO2 into rocks and enhances the oil extraction capacity. Until 2019, 14.4 million tons of carbon dioxide were reinjected. The goal is to reach 2025 with 45 million tons.

Investigations by Nathália Weber and other RCGI researchers are in the same line of one of the main bets of CCS in the world: carbon mineralization. It is estimated potential for capture and storage in the order of 2 to 4 gigatonnes of CO2 per year. “It is much more difficult for it (mineralized CO2) to return to the atmosphere, which makes the carbon storage process even safer.” The study focuses on sandstone rock formation in the Paraná Basin.

The storage potential at this location also opens the way for studies in shale formations, another line by Nathália. The doctoral student mentions that these rocks have the capacity not only to store, but also to retain carbon dioxide in the layer itself. Research in this direction was boosted after the development of techniques in the USA that allow the large-scale production of natural gas held there. “These formations are very strategic as they are within the Paraná Basin, which covers the South, Southeast and a small part of the Midwest. These are regions that have a high density of CO2 emissions.”

artificial intelligence is allied

In addition to establishing regulation in Brazil, the scientific director of the RCGI, Julio Meneghini, says that it is still necessary to advance faster in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. “Only then will you discover new materials that are capable of activating the desired reactions.” In this sense, IBM is using AI to design molecular structures and get a better gas separation membrane. In addition, there is cloud computing to perform carbon dioxide injection simulations and geological storage.

In particular, a bet for the academy is underway: the CO2 Knowledge Hub. The platform could be powered and represent thousands of technical articles to accelerate the discovery of materials and computational and experimental tools to analyze and evaluate large amounts of adsorbent materials. As for the challenges, Mathias Steiner, Manager of Technology and Industrial Science at IBM Research Brazil, says that it is necessary to optimize the tools and make them even more robust. “The challenge is to test, validate and increase application readiness with shorter response times.”

4 QUESTIONS FOR…

Edmilson Moutinho dos Santos, professor at the Institute of Energy and Environment at USP and coordinator of the RCGI Advocacy group

What is missing for a regulation of Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) in Brazil?

There is a project forwarded to the Ministry (of Mines and Energy) of which we are mentors for the first draft. It’s a very new subject. People are still getting what it’s about. It involves constitutional elements, accounting, the need to ensure that what is captured is kept forever. There is a working group to discuss with society, you have already heard the coal and technology sector, for example.

Are there estimates of how many activities can be performed in case of regulation in Brazil? Which regions have the greatest potential?

There are good opportunities from the point of view of physical opportunities. But I don’t know if there are economic opportunities right now. One of them is the Cubatão-Merluza pilot. It’s a deactivated Petrobras platform, but it’s still there. Where there is a gas pipeline connecting the platform with the Cubatão hub. Another is related to BECCS (Bioenergy for Carbon Capture and Storage). Where we can link CO2 production from alcohol plants with fields in the Paraná Basin. Cities in the interior of São Paulo can benefit.

How is the population’s perception in relation to CCS practices and the limits in dealing with nature when injecting, for example, carbon into rocks?

One of our projects is to do public perception studies. There is still no perception because there is total ignorance. However, when we start talking about underground, the controversies begin. Therefore, great tact is required when discussing the matter.