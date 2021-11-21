Understand the post-credits scenes from the movie

[Texto contém spoilers de Ghostbusters: Mais Além]

Ghostbusters: Beyond is already playing in movie theaters and, like many others blockbusters, the new chapter of the franchise The ghost hunters brings some surprises for those who stay in the session during and after the credits roll. In addition to paying homage to the movie series’ past, these post-credits scenes also hint at a future for the new generation of supernatural investigators.

The first post-credits scene features Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver), still a couple of amazing chemistry, repeating the experiment that the Ghostbuster applies to his students in the first minutes of the 1984 film. Narratively, the sequel doesn’t seem to have any great meaning for the franchise, but seeing Venkman and Dana together is the kind of fan service that warms the heart of anyone who grew up loving these characters.

Shortly after, Further honors Harold Ramis, co-writer of the original feature and interpreter of scientist Egon Spengler, who died in 2014, with a cute moment deleted from The ghost hunters. The scene features Egon and Janine (Annie Potts) flirting and showing that sometimes adorable, sometimes uncomfortable dynamic that the pair had in the original films, with the assistant paranormal investigators handing the beloved his lucky coin.

The scene then cuts to the present day and brings Janine, again in possession of the coin, visiting a now billionaire Winston (Ernie Hudson), who admits to missing being a Ghostbuster. During his conversation with his old friend, he decides to bring back the corporation, including the new generation, and buys back the team’s old headquarters. Seconds after the group returns to the building, the ghost containment system’s warning light turns on, indicating that ghosts captured in the past may be about to escape and clearing the way for the franchise to expand in the future.

Ghostbusters: Beyond is already on display in Brazil.