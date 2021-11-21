United fires Solskjaer after rout for Watford, journalist says

After a string of poor results, Manchester United sacked coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former club player and scorer of the Champions League 98/99 title goal did not resist the historic setback suffered against Watford, 4-1, at Vicarage Road. The information is from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the English press, the rout suffered by the Hornets was the last straw of the club’s board of directors’ patience with the coach, who had been under suspicion since before the break for the FIFA date. Remember that United has the third worst defense in the Premier League, ahead of lanterns Newcastle (20th) and Norwich (19th).

In addition to the fragile defensive system, the poor technical performance in classics was another unfavorable factor for Solskjaer in recent months. United recently lost 5-0 to Liverpool and 2-0 to Manchester City, both at Old Trafford.

Manchester United board decided to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjær after 5 hour internal talk, confirmed. Mutual agreement to part ways now considered. 🔴 #MUFC Once Joel Glazer approves the decision, it will be confirmed and announced by Man United. pic.twitter.com/e9V7GeLIE7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2021

Solskjaer had earned a vote of confidence from the club’s management at the end of last season and received massive reinforcements during the transfer window to put the club back on track for titles. However, despite the arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole was unable to lead the team to a positive, nor convincing, performance.

Ole took over from United in 2019, shortly after José Mourinho’s departure from the team’s technical command. Since then, there have been 149 games, with 78 wins, 33 draws and 38 defeats.