US: 14 robbers steal R$560,000 worth of Louis Vuitton store merchandise

Security cameras recorded the moment when 14 assailants stole around US$ 100,000 (approximately R$ 560,000) in merchandise from the Louis Vuitton designer store, in a mall in Chicago, in the United States. The information is from CNN Brasil.

The police said that the criminals’ action lasted a few seconds, but it was enough for them to take the objects that were on the shelves. For this, the suspects used garbage bags.

The thieves fled the scene in three vehicles, the license plates have already been identified by investigators.

According to James Kruger, head of the Oak Brook Police Department, the Louis Vuitton store robbery is not an isolated case. “Other [assalto] it happened last month, 48 km from here. 13 thieves and three motorists were involved in the robbery of a store at the Northbrook Court mall, taking $66,000 worth of merchandise,” he said. “We don’t know if there is a real connection yet, but there are certainly similarities and our investigators are talking to the local police.”

No customer or employee was injured during the robbery, police reported.

