Valentina Francavilla comes to her senses and discovers ‘the truth about Dayane’

“Hora do Faro”, from Record TV, on Sunday, November 21, receives on stage Valentina Francavilla, ninth eliminated from A Fazenda 13, for the painting “A Fazenda – Last Chance”. In addition to telling everything about her experience on the reality show, the ex-peoa faces the sharp questions of journalists Chico Barney, Leo Dias and Keila Jimenez, and of the influencer Lucas Maciel, presenter of Cabine de Decompression.

At the beginning of the hearing, presenter Rodrigo Faro pays a “homage” to the torn jacket that made people talk during the week, in addition to explaining to the public the controversial definition of “canine snake”.

During the interview, Valentina is confronted with videos of her former colleagues in confinement, which makes her realize that she may have been wrong about Dayane, and begins to regret the connection she had with her friend.

In “Fala na Cara”, the Italian distributes “plates” with qualities and defects to players who remain in the competition, a moment when she reveals what she really thinks about each one. Breaking a new record for “hates”, Gui Araújo receives a total of 13 negative plaques. For Day, Valentina customized the “prejudiced” sign and, for Solange Gomes, the “vt-zeira” sign.

Valentina still faces the dreaded “Truth Machine”, in which an expert analyzes whether she honestly answers questions about what lived in the house.

The presenter Rodrigo Faro still conducts the “Lenha na Fogueira”, a virtual dynamic controversy with the confined who are in Itapecerica da Serra.

Hora do Faro is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays, from 3:15 pm. The artistic direction is by Cesar Barreto; the direction, by Rita Fonseca and Diego Oliveira.

