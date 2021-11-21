Valentina says she doesn’t want to have contact with Solange

During “Live do Eliminado” with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, Valentina Francavilla, the ninth outcast from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke about her participation in rural reality and her relationship with some pedestrians. When asked about her opinions against Solange Gomes, she said: “It just got worse.”

I already thought that she [Solange] talked about me, I saw things much, much more intense than she spoke. Valentina Francavilla

The ex-peoa also said that during the recording of Rodrigo Faro’s program, Solange Gomes revolted with the ‘famous plaques’ distributed by the eliminated of the week.

It only confirmed even more what I felt for her and it won’t change, it will always be that (…) It’s [pessoa] that I least want to have something outside. Valentina Francavilla