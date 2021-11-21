Valentina says she doesn’t want to have contact with Solange

During “Live do Eliminado” with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, Valentina Francavilla, the ninth outcast from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke about her participation in rural reality and her relationship with some pedestrians. When asked about her opinions against Solange Gomes, she said: “It just got worse.”

I already thought that she [Solange] talked about me, I saw things much, much more intense than she spoke. Valentina Francavilla

The ex-peoa also said that during the recording of Rodrigo Faro’s program, Solange Gomes revolted with the ‘famous plaques’ distributed by the eliminated of the week.

It only confirmed even more what I felt for her and it won’t change, it will always be that (…) It’s [pessoa] that I least want to have something outside. Valentina Francavilla

'A Fazenda 13': The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm

1 / 11

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave

two / 11

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

3 / 11

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

4 / 11

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

5 / 11

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

6 / 11

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

7 / 11

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm

8 / 11

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

9 / 11

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm

10 / 11

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

11 / 11

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

