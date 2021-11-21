Verstappen called up by FIA for ignoring yellow flags in Qatar

Max Verstappen starts from the second grid position of the Qatar GP (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

ALL ABOUT THE F1 QATAR GP CLASSIFICATION

It may look like a story created in a screenplay, but that’s not the case. For the second week in a row, by the time the championship tapers off and comes to a close, a Formula 1 classification will only end the following day. After the uproar in Brazil, Max Verstappen was summoned to a meeting with the stewards due to the speed on the track during the double yellow flag regime in the definition of the grid this Saturday (20th), in Qatar. As the Qatari event is held at night, Max’s meeting with the FIA ​​was held on Sunday morning.

Verstappen was looking to fight for pole in Q3 at Losail when, being the last to open a fast lap, he would have the last word on lap time. It turns out that, a little way ahead, Pierre Gasly passed one of the tall zebras and had a front wing break. A piece of the wing punctured the tire, which made the Frenchman stop on the straight. The race direction indicated the two yellow flags, something that showed the rest of the pilots the seriousness of something that happened on the track.

With the yellow flags appearing in the last moments of the session, it was effectively the end of the fight for positions in Q3, since the drivers had to slow down. Verstappen, while not making an impressively fast lap, improved his time thereafter.

Red Bull driver aims to overtake rival Mercedes at start at Losail (Photo: Mark Thompson/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

“Any driver who passes by inspectors waving the two yellow flags in a sector must significantly reduce speed and be prepared to change direction or stop. In order for the stewards to be satisfied that all drivers have complied with these requirements, it should be clear that the driver has not attempted to mark a representative lap. For practical purposes: any driver who sets a representative time in a sector with double yellow flags will have that lap deleted”, says the event’s rulebook.

For the better time on the final lap, Verstappen will meet with the stewards at 7:00 am (GMT, 1:00 pm local time) on Sunday. Verstappen will be accompanied by a Red Bull representative, and the stewards will try to assess whether Max ignored the double yellow flags or whether the lap time was built in the first two sectors of the track.

If punished, the penalty suggested by the rule is the annulment of the fast lap – 1min21s282. If that happens, Verstappen will be with 1min21s424 and still second place on the starting grid in Qatar.

The debut of the GP of Qatar in Formula 1 is scheduled for this Sunday, from 11:00 am (Brasilia time). O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and IN REAL TIME.

