Verstappen receives penalty and loses five starting positions in F1 Qatar GP

Max Verstappen received a major blow of bad luck in his campaign for the F1 title. This Sunday (21), the FIA, after meeting the pilot with the stewards, punished the Dutchman with five positions on the grid of the GP of Qatar.

The Red Bull competitor had been under investigation since qualifying ended in Losail on Saturday night. The reason is that he did not respect the double yellow flag after the Pierre Gasly incident in which he damaged the front wing and tore his right front tire.

Max would start from second place on the grid, right next to Lewis Hamilton. However, he now drops to seventh place, immediately behind Valtteri Bottas, who also lost three positions for not respecting the single yellow flag.

“The stewards listened to the driver of car #33, the team representative, and reviewed the video, fiscal system, and telemetry evidence. The double yellow flag was signaled at point 16.6 after exiting turn 16 [entretanto, o sistema de luzes não estava disponível]”, began the document.

“The inspectors noticed the representations of the pilot and the team representative to mitigate the penalty in view of the lack of display of yellow lights on the dashboard and no sound warning for the pilot. While there was sympathy for the request, the commissioners took some points into consideration,” he continued.

“Article 27.1 of the F1 Sporting Regulations requires drivers to slow down the car; Appendix H of the code says that flags and lights have the same meaning; Article 27.2 requires the rider to observe the International Sporting Code at all times; the inspectors examined the communication between the driver and the team and the situation was never indicated; the driver knew about car #10 on the track and, with that, it is expected that there is a potential danger”, he added.