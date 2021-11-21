Via and Magazine Luiza burn boxes while Americanas and Mercado Livre raise firepower

O Free market (MELI34) raised US$1.6 billion on its first offer in over two years.

With that, the Argentine company took the lead and now has the greatest firepower to compete in the competitive e-commerce Brazilian, points out the Credit Suisse in a report sent to customers.

In second place in this race comes the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), American (AMER3) in third and Via (VIIA3) in fourth.

Despite this, the Swiss bank claims that even with the high volume raised by Argentina, both Magalu and Americanas cannot be considered cards out of the deck.

“They still have a lot of money, which helps in revenue growth”, complete analysts Victor Saragiotto and Pedro Pinto.

Although they recognize the large amount raised by Mercado Livre, it does not change the competitive landscape, “which will remain as fierce as it has been in recent years.”

Gold e-commerce

According to analysts, despite companies having positive balance sheets, sustaining the growth of e-commerce requires a lot of money.

“We cannot ignore that it could become more painful for Magalu, Americanas and Via to seek resources in the capital market if investors continue to penalize the shares”, they point out.

consuming cash

The pair recalls that Magazine Luiza has been very aggressive in its cash consumption in recent months, carrying out a R$ 1 billion share buyback, which, combined with worsening margins in the third quarter and the purchase of the Kaboom, reduced firepower to R$5.8 billion. In the second quarter, this figure was R$7.7 billion.

Saragiotto and Pinto warn that Via has also seen significant changes, given the unexpected increase in labor provisions that are likely to have a long-lasting impact.

“Consequently, we saw its firepower drop to R$600 million in the third quarter, with a potentially negative trend going forward,” they say.

Americanas, in turn, managed to increase its Ebitda margin to 11.8%, raising its firepower to R$ 3 billion.

difficult scenario

Analysts say the near term will remain difficult for companies in the segment due to weak growth in physical channels and rigid compositions.

However, Credit Suisse predicts an inflection point for Magazine Luiza and Americanas in 2022, supported by the penetration of e-commerce.

“Regarding Via, we remain less constructive as the recent increase in labor provisions will likely require a lot of money that was previously expected to be invested in growth, which helps justify our underperformance rating,” he adds.

See Credit Suisse’s recommendations: