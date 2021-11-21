Video: Strong car door opens and highway is covered in dollars – International

(photo: Reproduction Social Networks) Those traveling on Interstate 5 – an important highway on the West Coast of the United States, which connects the border with Mexico to Canada – came across an unusual situation this Friday afternoon (11/19): a rain of rain money. The event took place in San Diego, California, after the door of a strong car opened and the banknotes spread across the track.

Videos posted on social networks show the frisson of those passing by when they saw the money rug. Several people stopped the cars to collect the dollar bills from the ground. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) works in partnership with the FBI and has called for the money to be returned.

A CHP police officer told the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper that anyone who took the money could face charges. “If a lot of TVs don’t have a driveway on the highway, you can’t just pick up the TVs.” According to the officer, a lot of money has already been returned.

Authorities did not disclose the amount that fell from the vehicle or the amount recovered. But they highlighted that they have images of people collecting the ballots. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, CHP has given 48 hours for the money to be returned and to avoid possible criminal action. At least two people have already been identified and arrested.