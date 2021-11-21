Want to buy a new cell phone? Expect Black Friday; see trends for 2021 | spend well

Even before November arrives, the entrepreneurs are already starting to prepare for the sexta-feira Negra , a day when retailers promise expressive discounts and consumers are eagerly awaiting. Officially launched in Brazil in 2010, the event offers promotions in physical, online and large and small stores.

According to research carried out by Conversion, 76.50% of Brazilians shopped on Black Friday in 2020. For this year, this percentage is expected to reach 87.75%, both in the purchase of products at retail online and in physical stores.

The event always takes place on the last Friday of November and, this year, it will be on the next 26th. And, with the date approaching, the expectation is that the numbers will be encouraging for those who know how to take advantage. So says the partner and director of operations at the digital agency rocky, Luiz Fernando Ruocco.

According to the virtual sales specialist, 2021 is expected to be a positively atypical year for consumers and entrepreneurs., effect of the coronavirus pandemic that turned the virtual environment into a comfortable place. “We bet that the buyer will have the promotion closer to the date, unlike in other years, which had the discount for the entire month”. Which, according to him, will require a bigger hunt for the discount, so the buyer needs to be quick when finding a good price and the seller must use all possible tools to make the offers reach the greatest number of people.

Still on expectation, the technology sector should be one of the highlights of Black Friday 2021. “Depending on the discount, sales of cell phones and information technology in general tend to be very strong, because it was the one that suffered most from the increase in the dollar and the prices were very high in that period.. There are a lot of people waiting for Black Friday to make this purchase”, he says Ruocco, what highlights the advantage of waiting until the week of the event to buy a new cell phone, one of the most desired by buyers.

The fashion sector, which should regain stability in physical stores, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19, should also benefit. An alert made by the specialist is that the consumer stay tuned for the promised delivery time by stores in the home and construction sector, especially of furniture, because, in general, they must suffer from limited stock.. “Price comparators are best friends during Black Friday. The buyer can look at the price history to see if the promotion is really worth it, and the average delivery time for each store”.

“We are working with the expectation that we will have many new people shopping this Black Friday and the significant increase in people who are already used to shopping online,” he said. Ruocco.

A survey on trends for Black Friday 2021, released by Meliuz, revealed what people intend to buy on the day of the promotions. Appliances (49%) ranks first; then accessories and footwear (31%); electronics and information technology (31%) in third; and furniture (26%) are the most desired categories.

Also according to the survey, the criteria decisive for the purchase of products are: free shipping (54%); price (51%); and product quality (48%). As for services, the highlights are for: streaming video (27%); language courses (23%); and professional training courses (21%).