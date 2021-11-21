Watford thrashed Manchester United 4-1

Watford won a great victory over Manchester United by 4-1 at Vicary Road for the Premier League and amplified the crisis in the Red Devils. After dominating in the first stage and gaining the advantage, Claudio Ranieri’s team held the pressure in the second half and applied a rout with two goals in stoppage time, being a goal by João Pedro, ex-Fluminense.

After seven minutes, Watford had a favorable penalty after an infraction by Bruno Fernandes. On the kick, Sarr hit, De Gea defended and Kiko completed it to the goal. However, the Spaniard had invaded the area and the referee ordered the penalty to be repeated. On the second attempt, the 23 shirt stopped again in the Manchester United goalkeeper’s defense.

The home team continued to press and King opened the scoring in the 27th minute after receiving a low cross from Dennis and finishing first. The center forward had another opportunity over the top, but headed for a great save by De Gea. At the end of the first stage, Sarr received a pass through the right side of the area, submitted a cross and redeemed himself from the wasted penalties, extending the score to Watford.

At the start of the second stage, Manchester United came back hungry for a goal. In the first attack, Sancho received it on the right side, crossed for Cristiano Ronaldo to head straight for Van de Beek to reduce the score. At nine minutes, the 25 shirt was again activated by the right wing and sent the ball inside the area for Bruno Fernandes to finish with danger, but by the end line.

At 12 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo was launched in depth, came face to face with the goalkeeper, but submitted for a great defense by Foster. On minute 23, Maguire missed the ball, committed a nasty foul, got the second yellow card and was sent off.

With an athlete less on the field, the Red Devils were unable to keep up the momentum to react and João Pedro, ex-Fluminense, increased the score in stoppage time by receiving a pass through the right side of the area and finishing with strength from under De Gea. In a move similar to the Brazilian’s goal, Dennis took advantage of the Red Devils’ silly move and hit cross to make it 4-1.