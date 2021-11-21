‘We even surpassed a Red Bull”

Sebastian Vettel highlighted the car’s good performance (Photo: Aston Martin/Reproduction)

F1 IN QATAR, CLASSIFICATION: HAMILTON POLE, VERSTAPPEN 2nd | Briefing

The Qatar GP classification marked Sebastian Vettel’s return to Q3 in the season: the last time the four-time world champion had competed in the last part of the classification was in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. With a time of 1min22s785 and tenth place on the grid, the German driver exalted the pace of his Aston Martin this Saturday night (20th) in Losail.

“I think we are a little more competitive this weekend, and I had a good day overall. We managed to overcome a Ferrari [Charles Leclerc], a McLaren [Daniel Ricciardo] and even a Red Bull [Sergio Pérez] in Q2, so we can be happy”, he celebrated.

Even with the satisfaction of the good qualifying session, Vettel did not stop regretting the incident involving Pierre Gasly. In the final stretch of Q3, the French AlphaTauri hit the zebra in turn 15 of the circuit and, as a result, suffered a broken wing and a flat tire, leaving the car stopped on the pit straight. Gasly’s setback was lamented by Vettel who considered he had missed a chance to get better on the grid for Sunday.

Vettel secured tenth place on the starting grid at Losail (Photo: Aston Martin/Reproduction)

“A pity,” Vettel pointed out. “Unfortunately, during my final lap in Q3, I encountered traffic and yellow flags, which impeded any chance of improvement,” he said.

As for the expectations for the results in this Sunday’s race, the German highlighted the difficulty of overtaking in Qatar, but he showed hope.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

“Overall it was a decent rating and we’ll see what we can do in the race. Overtaking here is difficult, but not impossible. It will be a new experience for all of us”, concluded the four-time world champion.

The Formula 1 GP of Qatar is scheduled to start at 11 am (GMT-3) this Sunday, always broadcast live by Band on open TV and by the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

WEB STORY

# Check out the start grid of the Formula 1 Qatar GP

BIG PRIZE launches special that celebrates Valentino Rossi’s career. ACCESS

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.