Weverton and Gustavo Gómez clashed after Palmeiras conceded a goal by Fortaleza; watch the video | palm trees

Weverton and Gustavo Gómez had a tussle after Palmeiras conceded Fortaleza’s goal in the first half of this Saturday’s game, at Castelão. The two had to be restrained by the companions to end the discussion (see the video above).
After the ball went to touch, in the 41st minute, the goalkeeper left the goal to complain to the defender, who responded aggressively. Luan and Danilo held him while the argument continued.
More news from Palmeiras:
+ Leila Pereira is elected president of Verdão
Gustavo Gómez and Weverton discuss during the game between Fortaleza and Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere
Weverton returned to the finish line, and Gómez went to the edge of the field to talk to Abel Ferreira. Jailson and Willian, options on the reserve bank, went to talk to the Paraguayan to calm him down too.
After the match, the captain from Palmeira said that the two talked in the locker room and minimized the discussion.
– It was a part of the game, the atmosphere is always like this, we want to win and Weverton didn’t notice that I was approaching to speak with Professor Abel and wanted to complain as captain to the referee with whom I was on the ground. It happens, two experienced players, we talk at half-time and everything is fine – summarized Gustavo Gómez.
Captain of Palmeiras, Gustavo Goméz comments on discussion with Weverton and criticizes the referee’s decision to annul a goal
+ Read more news about Palmeiras