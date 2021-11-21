What are real estate funds? Understand how they work and how to invest – Business

You real estate funds (FIIs) can be a good option for those who want to invest in the long term and earn an income, usually monthly. But, despite the predictability regarding the receipt of income, this type of asset is not considered to be fixed income.

Whoever invests in real estate funds becomes a shareholder in real estate and starts receiving proportional rents. This is an option for investors in moderate profile, as there is some degree of risk involved – after all, it is possible that the property will be left unoccupied or that the tenants will default.

Understand more about this type of investment and see how to invest.

What are real estate funds?

According to the real estate fund analyst at Activate Investments, Gabriel Teixeira, the FIIs are closed condominium investment funds. This means that the investor is not able to redeem the funds once invested.

The money invested in real estate funds is directed towards the construction or acquisition of properties, whether they are logistics warehouses, shopping malls, corporate slabs, hospitals or schools. There are also options on CRIs and LCIs, which are real estate-backed securities.

The gains obtained by these new ventures are divided among the shareholders, in the proportion in which each one invested. The investment may or may not be successful, and this will directly influence the fund’s appreciation or depreciation.

It is important to point out that the shareholders of an investment fund do not have any rights over the properties in the portfolio, as in the case of the owner of a property. Responsibilities for the asset, such as maintenance, are assumed by the fund manager.

How do they work?

Real estate funds are required by law to distribute earnings to shareholders at least semi-annually, but most of them do this on a monthly basis.

This is one of the ways that the investor can obtain profits, but it is also possible to trade shares on the stock exchange and obtain capital gain, selling more expensively than what was purchased.

FII shares are traded on the exchange indicated by tickers, four capital letters, followed by the number 11 (XXXX11). There is a wide variety of funds, with different types of projects in the portfolio.

It is possible to invest in real estate funds from a single quota. Profitability varies according to the success of the portfolio’s ventures, and the investor must pay management and brokerage fees when buying or selling shares on the stock exchange.

What types?

The Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (Anbima) classifies 5 types of FIIs, depending on the strategy and type of application.

Development for income: Funds that invest over two-thirds of their net worth in the construction of real estate projects. Its purpose is to generate rent or lease income.

Development for sale: This type of FII also applies more than two-thirds of the net worth to the development of real estate projects. But, in this case, the objective is to sell the property as soon as it is ready.

Income: These funds invest over two-thirds of their net worth in real estate projects already built. The objective is to generate income by renting or renting them.

Bonds and securities: In this case, more than two-thirds of the net worth is invested in bonds such as shares, company quotas, participation funds (FIPs), receivables and credit funds (FIDCs), always linked to the real estate market.

Hybrids: Finally, this type of fund does not particularly focus resources on any of the aforementioned strategies, being a mixed option.

How to invest in real estate funds?

You can trade most real estate securities directly on the stock exchange. The investor only needs to have an account at an investment brokerage to be able to buy shares, similar to buying shares.

“It is always good for investors to pay attention to the fund. Search before, try to understand a little of what that fund does, the purpose of the fund. This is very important”, recommends Gabriel Teixeira.

It is also important to be aware of the investor profile so that the shareholder does not take more risks than is recommended, in addition to administration and brokerage fees.

It’s safe?

This type of investment is regulated by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and by B3, which guarantees the investor a certain amount of security. But that is not to say that this is a risk-free investment.

Several economic factors, both national and regional, can influence the valuation of a fund’s properties, and the investor may even suffer financial losses if the values ​​fall below the share purchase price.

It is necessary to study the topic and the fund in which you intend to invest in order to have greater security.

How to declare real estate funds on income tax?

Anyone who invests in real estate funds should pay attention when filing for income tax. This is because, just as there are two ways to make money from the investment, there are also two ways to declare it.

Income distributed to shareholders periodically may be exempt from income tax. For this, the shareholder must have less than 10% of the fund’s shares. In addition, the fund must have at least 50 shareholders, which are traded exclusively on the stock exchange or organized over-the-counter market.

This income is declared in the field “Exempt and Non-Taxable Income” in the declaration, being necessary to put in the description “Dividends from Real Estate Funds” and itemize the amount received.

There is taxation in the case of capital gain at the time of purchase and sale of shares on the stock exchange. In this case, there is a 20% rate when the shares are sold.

This declaration is made in the “Variable Income” menu, under “Fundo Invest Operation. Property.”. It is necessary to declare the gains and losses month by month.