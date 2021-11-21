What are the most common passwords in Brazil for data leaks

Combinations of numbers and the word “brasil” are among the most popular passwords;

In Brazil, names such as “gabriel” and “flamengo” are among the most popular;

Service claims that passwords were gathered in partnerships with researchers;

Combinations of numbers and the word “brasil” are among the most common passwords in data leaks for Brazilian users in 2021. This is what a report released last Wednesday (17) by the password management service NordPass and reproduced by portal G1. The service claims the passwords were collected in partnership with independent researchers specializing in security incidents. The initiative led to the creation of a database with 4 terabytes.

The NordPass survey reproduced by the G1 pointed out that the “123456” combination has been found about 1 million times in user-related leaks in Brazil. Worldwide, there are 103 million records of this credential. Other numerical combinations, such as “123456789” (46 million records) and “12345” (32 million records), complete the podium of most used passwords worldwide.

In Brazil, names are among the most popular categories; see 50 first

In the search among Brazilian users, the word “brasil” appeared 154,000 times, while the term “password” was used 103,000 times. The list of most common passwords on leaks also includes credentials like “gabriel”, “flamengo” and “happiness”. See the 50 most common passwords for leaks in Brazil, according to NordPass and G1:

123456 123456789 Brazil 12345 102030 password 12345678 1234 10203 123123 123 1234567 654321 1234567890 Gabriel a B C 1 2 3 q1w2e3r4t5y6 101010 159753 123321 password123 lookout Flamengo happiness qwerty Philip 121212 111111 142536 family password success victory Matheus Rafael junior 112233 gustavo Marian 1q2w3e4r 000000 new 131313 lucas123 star Daniel song Camila Edward William

On the other hand, the NordPass report pointed out that, despite having 125 million passwords leaked in 2021, Brazil is considered a place with low risk of data leakage. According to the organization, the country has about 0.5 leaked passwords per inhabitant. Among the countries analyzed, Russia leads in this regard and has an average of 19.9 leaked passwords per inhabitant. Next are the Czech Republic (6.2 leaked passwords per inhabitant), France (6), Germany (5.8) and the United States (5.1), closing the top 5 countries with the highest risk of leakage.