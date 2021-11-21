What are the most common passwords in Brazil for data leaks

by

  • Combinations of numbers and the word “brasil” are among the most popular passwords;

  • In Brazil, names such as “gabriel” and “flamengo” are among the most popular;

  • Service claims that passwords were gathered in partnerships with researchers;

Combinations of numbers and the word “brasil” are among the most common passwords in data leaks for Brazilian users in 2021. This is what a report released last Wednesday (17) by the password management service NordPass and reproduced by portal G1. The service claims the passwords were collected in partnership with independent researchers specializing in security incidents. The initiative led to the creation of a database with 4 terabytes.

Read too:

The NordPass survey reproduced by the G1 pointed out that the “123456” combination has been found about 1 million times in user-related leaks in Brazil. Worldwide, there are 103 million records of this credential. Other numerical combinations, such as “123456789” (46 million records) and “12345” (32 million records), complete the podium of most used passwords worldwide.

In Brazil, names are among the most popular categories; see 50 first

In the search among Brazilian users, the word “brasil” appeared 154,000 times, while the term “password” was used 103,000 times. The list of most common passwords on leaks also includes credentials like “gabriel”, “flamengo” and “happiness”. See the 50 most common passwords for leaks in Brazil, according to NordPass and G1:

  1. 123456

  2. 123456789

  3. Brazil

  4. 12345

  5. 102030

  6. password

  7. 12345678

  8. 1234

  9. 10203

  10. 123123

  11. 123

  12. 1234567

  13. 654321

  14. 1234567890

  15. Gabriel

  16. a B C 1 2 3

  17. q1w2e3r4t5y6

  18. 101010

  19. 159753

  20. 123321

  21. password123

  22. lookout

  23. Flamengo

  24. happiness

  25. qwerty

  26. Philip

  27. 121212

  28. 111111

  29. 142536

  30. family

  31. password

  32. success

  33. victory

  34. Matheus

  35. Rafael

  36. junior

  37. 112233

  38. gustavo

  39. Marian

  40. 1q2w3e4r

  41. 000000

  42. new

  43. 131313

  44. lucas123

  45. star

  46. Daniel

  47. song

  48. Camila

  49. Edward

  50. William

On the other hand, the NordPass report pointed out that, despite having 125 million passwords leaked in 2021, Brazil is considered a place with low risk of data leakage. According to the organization, the country has about 0.5 leaked passwords per inhabitant. Among the countries analyzed, Russia leads in this regard and has an average of 19.9 leaked passwords per inhabitant. Next are the Czech Republic (6.2 leaked passwords per inhabitant), France (6), Germany (5.8) and the United States (5.1), closing the top 5 countries with the highest risk of leakage.