What is at stake in Chile’s election polarized between former student leader and Bolsonaro ‘fan’

Luiz Antônio Araujo

From Porto Alegre to BBC News Brasil

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Chileans go to the polls next Sunday (21/11) to choose a new president

Chile will choose next Sunday (11/21), in the first round, the president who will succeed the conservative Sebastián Piñera, the target of an impeachment process initiated by the Legislative.

Five days before the election, the dispute is polarized between former student leader Gabriel Boric (Apruebo Dignidad, left coalition) and lawyer José Antonio Kast (Christian Social Front), appointed as the “Chilean Bolsonaro”. The result could put an end to the predominance of the open right with the election of Piñera, in 2018, and influence the political direction of the Southern Cone and the continent.

The TV debate between six presidential candidates on Monday night (15/11) showed the weight of continental reality in the election. Candidates from the center and left have pointed to Kast’s right-wing ties to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

“Bolsonaro is Kast’s best friend,” Marco Enríquez-Ominami, the Progressive Party (PRO) candidate, said in the televised debate.

The Christian Social Front candidate, in turn, exhibited a Cuban flag and sympathized with protesters protesting against the Cuban Communist Party regime, in addition to charging Boric for the Communist Party’s support, the candidate’s ally, for Daniel’s controversial re-election Ortega to the Presidency of Nicaragua,

In different moments of the debate, mediators and candidates highlighted, however, that the main concern of Chilean voters is the situation in their own country. The most inflammatory interventions took place during the discussion of social issues, such as rights and the repression of street protests.

The first peculiarity of this year’s election is the fact that Boric and Kast do not belong to traditional parties in their respective camps.

Although both are political personalities with a long trajectory and occupy seats in the Chamber of Deputies (Boric, since 2014, and Kast, since 2002), they are much less famous than the protagonists of previous disputes.

“Neither is a candidate comparable to Lagos, Bachelet or Piñera,” commentator Carlos Correa wrote in Santiago’s La Tercera newspaper, referring to former Socialist Party presidents Ricardo Lagos and Michele Bachelet and the current occupant of the post.

The new faces of Chilean politics are one of the many results of the wave of protests of 2019 and 2020, nicknamed Santiagaço, which led to the election of a Constituent Convention for the country.

“Chile has been showing a very specific and intense type of political vitality, even before the pandemic. It was a mobilization of exhaustion, an idea of ​​’we’ve come this far, we can’t take it anymore.’ It wasn’t just popular sectors, but middle class and youth “, says Monica Hirst, professor at Torcuato di Tella University, in Buenos Aires, and visiting professor at the Institute of Social and Political Studies at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).

“The constituent, in turn, represented the possibility of a change made by those below. Then, there was disappointment, even because of the slowness of the debates.”

The two favorites make up for their low-key fame with raucous placements: both are considered more to the left and right than the favorites in previous contests.

Boric proposes a new pension system that ensures a minimum amount of 250 thousand pesos for everyone over 65, a minimum wage of 500 thousand pesos until 2025, 500 thousand new jobs for women and a 40-hour workweek.

In the field of gender issues, the 35-year-old deputy defends the criminalization of violence against women, the legalization of abortion and the LGBTQIA+ social rights plan.

Boric emphasizes his own involvement in the so-called Agreement for Social Peace and the New Constitution, signed on November 15, 2019 and which laid the foundations for the beginning of a constituent process in the country.

“That’s what I mean by leading: being able to sit down with different sectors to discuss the common good,” the Social Convergence party deputy said in Monday’s debate.

“Boric was one of the creators of the November 2019 agreement (which paved the way for the convening of a Constituent Assembly after a historic wave of protests) and proposes feminist policies, increasing tax revenue and criticizing neoliberalism”, says Priscila Caneparo, Professor of the Law Course at Unicuritiba.

“It is an ultra-progressive candidate, which points to a reversal of deep problems in Michele Bachelet’s socialist government from 2006 to 2014.”

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, José Antonio Kast appears among the favorites to succeed President Sebastián Piñera, in an election scheduled for November 21

Under the slogan “Dare, Chile”, Kast proposes a “cultural, ideological and programmatic battle to resume the path of true human dignity and development”, inspired by the trinomial “Republic-freedom-family”.

He defends the end of the gender agenda (in 2017, in a tweet, he criticized an alleged “gay lobby”) and family subsidies only for married couples. Questioned in Monday’s debate about his praise of the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), he held up a Cuban flag and said, referring to yesterday’s protests against the island’s regime, that “we are with them (the protesters) of opposition)”.

“Chile has suffered and is suffering the same type of difficulty as other countries in the region in terms of advancing progressive projects and banners. Progressivism is bad in our region and it is difficult to present proposals that imply the possibility of a virtuous process”, he says Monica Hirst.

“Even when he wins, the alliances that lead to the victory of progressivism are fragile. Brazil is also an example in this regard. As long as progressivism is an option to pocketbookism, things are going well. The issue is the construction and resumption of a project progressive, dealing with the delicate problems of inequality, the lack of distribution of public goods, the opacity of public accounts”, adds the academic.

Chile is far from being a typical South American country. With a population of just 19.1 million, it ranks sixth in population, behind Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela.

The extensive coastline and relative scarcity of land, in contrast to the territories of its neighbors, pushed the country towards the intensive exploitation of mineral resources destined for export, such as copper and tin, while at the same time crystallizing an archaic and unequal social structure.

The wealthy classes, to which a significant part of continuous migratory waves were added, are mirrored in Europe. Subalterns, among which important indigenous populations stand out, provided arms for the mining, food industry, agriculture and livestock.

These characteristics allowed the emergence of a significant tradition of organization and labor politicization, symbolized by the strong Socialist and Communist parties, which at times came to monopolize political representation in the country.

On the other hand, until 1973, the Chilean armed forces distinguished themselves from their counterparts in the region by their strict legalism: they had never torn up the Constitution and assumed power.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, “If he (Pinochet, pictured above) were alive, he would vote for me,” Kast said in the 2017 presidential campaign

With the end of Pinochet’s dictatorship in 1990, the country came under the regime of the so-called Concertación (Negotiation), a broad pact of governability between the traditional center-left and center-right parties.

The depletion of the Concertación was evident during the protests of 2019 and 2020, which brought to the center of the political debate not only the harsh economic reality of the poorest, but also the discrimination against women and indigenous people.