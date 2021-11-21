What is at stake in Chile’s election polarized between former student leader and Bolsonaro ‘fan’

by

  • Luiz Antônio Araujo
  • From Porto Alegre to BBC News Brasil

Chile flag

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Chileans go to the polls next Sunday (21/11) to choose a new president

Chile will choose next Sunday (11/21), in the first round, the president who will succeed the conservative Sebastián Piñera, the target of an impeachment process initiated by the Legislative.

Five days before the election, the dispute is polarized between former student leader Gabriel Boric (Apruebo Dignidad, left coalition) and lawyer José Antonio Kast (Christian Social Front), appointed as the “Chilean Bolsonaro”. The result could put an end to the predominance of the open right with the election of Piñera, in 2018, and influence the political direction of the Southern Cone and the continent.

The TV debate between six presidential candidates on Monday night (15/11) showed the weight of continental reality in the election. Candidates from the center and left have pointed to Kast’s right-wing ties to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

“Bolsonaro is Kast’s best friend,” Marco Enríquez-Ominami, the Progressive Party (PRO) candidate, said in the televised debate.