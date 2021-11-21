WhatsApp is down this Friday (19) for some users

Users reported that WhatsApp was down this Friday (19). The Facebook messenger, both in its web version and in the app for iOS and Android, is facing instability.

According to the website DownDetector, which monitors the functioning of online services, the platform started to receive reports of inactivity around 13:50 today.

publicity

Around 2:10 pm this Friday, the application seemed to have returned to normal. The momentary drop was registered globally, according to DownDetector. In the tests performed by the team of Digital Look, WhatsApp was down to send and receive messages for a few minutes.

In contact with the report, a spokesperson for Meta said, “A technical issue has caused some people to have difficulty accessing our apps and services. We resolve the issue as quickly as possible for all impacted users and we regret any inconvenience.”

whatsapp down

It is worth remembering that WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for several hours on October 4th of this year. According to Facebook, which lost millions in advertising to the outage, the problem was internal, caused by an error during a configuration change, which ended up taking all its services offline.

In addition to the downfall of several of the company’s services, Mark Zuckerberg also lost a considerable amount. Over the course of the day, he saw investor confidence in his platforms weaken. As a result, Facebook shares fell 4.8%, taking billions out of the CEO’s pocket. That day, his fortune shrank by $5.9 billion (about R$32 billion in direct conversion).

“Our engineering teams learned that configuration changes to the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused problems that disrupted communication. This interruption in network traffic had a ripple effect on the way our data centers communicate, disrupting our services”, said the company at the time, explaining what left WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down.

Read too!

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!