Where to watch Manchester City v Everton this Sunday for the Premier League

Manchester City vs Everton enter the field today, Sunday (21), at 11 am (GMT), for the 12th round; see this post for more details on how to follow on TV and Online.

This Sunday, November 21, 2021, there is another live football match between Manchester City and Everton for the English Premier League, the game will take place this morning, from 11:00 am (Brasilia time).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Everton playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the ESPN Brazil, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Manchester City and Everton) already have their likely lineups.

Everton will be looking for their first Premier League away victory since late August Sunday, but they will have to be near perfect to achieve it as they travel to Manchester City. Man City’s last Premier League match was a 2-0 victory against arch-rivals Manchester United on 6 November.

Factsheet – Manchester City vs Everton

Match Manchester City vs Everton Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/21/2021 at 11:00 am Streaming ESPN Brazil Objective by the 12th round Stadium Etihad Stadium Local Manchester-ING Manchester City lineup Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Jesus, Ederson, Cancelo, Bernardo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Sterling and Walker. Everton lineup Godfrey, Keane, Allan, Delph, Pickford, Coleman, Townsend, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison and Digne. Modality English Championship Progress Live – 2nd Half

