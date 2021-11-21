Where to watch Manchester City v Everton this Sunday for the Premier League

Manchester City and Everton face off for the 2021 Premier League this Sunday
This Sunday, November 21, 2021, there is another live football match between Manchester City and Everton for the English Premier League, the game will take place this morning, from 11:00 am (Brasilia time).
Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.
Where to watch?
This time with Everton playing away from home. THE Live broadcast it will be up to the ESPN Brazil, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.
Both teams (Manchester City and Everton) already have their likely lineups.
In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Manchester City vs Everton, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.
Everton will be looking for their first Premier League away victory since late August Sunday, but they will have to be near perfect to achieve it as they travel to Manchester City. Man City’s last Premier League match was a 2-0 victory against arch-rivals Manchester United on 6 November.
Factsheet – Manchester City vs Everton
|Match
|Manchester City vs Everton
|Scoreboard
|0x0
|Date / Time
|11/21/2021 at 11:00 am
|Streaming
|ESPN Brazil
|Objective
|by the 12th round
|Stadium
|Etihad Stadium
|Local
|Manchester-ING
|Manchester City lineup
|Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Jesus, Ederson, Cancelo, Bernardo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Sterling and Walker.
|Everton lineup
|Godfrey, Keane, Allan, Delph, Pickford, Coleman, Townsend, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison and Digne.
|Modality
|English Championship
|Progress
|Live – 2nd Half
