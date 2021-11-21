Willian became ‘big people’ at Corinthians in a classic against Santos; athlete meets rival

Midfielder Willian was again listed for a match for Corinthians this Saturday and will be available to coach Sylvinho in the clash against Santos, on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. And it was precisely against the rival from Vila Belmiro that the shirt 10 “developed” as a professional player.

Elevated to the top team in 2006, Willian became a starter in the final stretch of that season, but ended up staying out of the beginning of 2007 for being at the service of the Under-20 Team in the category’s South American Championship. He only returned to Timão in February, slowly regaining his space.

We arrived, then, on March 28, 2007, with Corinthians pressed for the result and Santos wanting to eliminate the rival. A Libertadores semifinalist that year, the opponent had names like Zé Roberto and Pedrinho in their midfield.

Willian didn’t score or assist, but created Adailton’s own goal by dribbling Antonio Carlos in the area and crossing low to deflect the defender. In addition, he took responsibility for creating a team that had two players short after the expulsions of forward Amoroso and defender Gustavo.

The future Corinthians star forced five yellow cards to Santos and was beaten a lot during the match, but it was not possible to hold the opposing pressure. Timon ended up defeated 2-1.

After the duel, in fact, coach Émerson Leão said that Willian was becoming a technical reference for the team. Betão also praised the boy and said that Corinthians would come strong for the Brazilian Nationals. With William, by the way, he had a point. After the midfielder left, however, the team was relegated.

