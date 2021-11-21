winning bet takes prize of BRL 39 million







Mega-Sena Photo: Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos

A bet by Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais, hit the six dozen of contest 2430 of Mega-Sena and took the award of BRL 39.6 million drawn this Saturday, 20. Check the numbers:

19-26-39-45-46-56

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 37 bets hit the corner and won R$ 96,493.78 each. Another 4,109 bettors hit the court and pocketed R$ 1,241.27.

The next contest will be on Wednesday, the 24th. The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the correct 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive competitions (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In special weeks, there are three drawings, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you dial, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.