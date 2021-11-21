With 33 new AIDS cases in 2021, the Infectious Outpatient Clinic prepares actions to fight the disease

In the world for almost 40 years, the AIDS virus persists and still circulates. In Umuarama, in the first eight months of 2021, 33 cases were confirmed. In reference to the World Day to Fight AIDS, celebrated on December 1st, the Municipal Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic prepared a series of actions to alert society as a whole about the disease, including lectures, conversation circles, interviews and a webinar.

The infectious disease physician Ricardo Delfini Perci analyzes that it is always time to talk about AIDS. “Why do we still have to talk about AIDS control in the 21st century? Because it is still there, because even today, more than 30 years later, people are still not taking care of themselves, not taking precautions. Unfortunately, we have an average of 35 to 40 cases per year, that is, AIDS is not over”, he warns.

He details that AIDS is a disease that does not kill by itself. “Because it causes a great impact on the immune system, the patient is subject to opportunistic diseases, such as pneumonia, which arise in the body at this moment of weakness. Therefore, you don’t die of AIDS, you die from the complications generated by opportunistic diseases”, he observes.

Social worker Maria de Lourdes Gianini, coordinator of the Outpatient Clinic of Infectology, says that next week the psychologist Lucinéia Ceolin will give lectures on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs / AIDS) in various institutions.

“On Monday (22), it will be at the Renascer Farm, from 8:30 am to 10 am. On Tuesday (23) it will be in the waiting room of UBS Guarani / Anchieta, from 8 am to 10 am. On Wednesday (24) it will be at Centro Pop, from 8 am to 10 am. On Thursday (25) it will be from Crevid, from 8 am to 10 am and on Friday (26) at the Health Academy – Senior Citizens, from 9 am to 10 am”, she informs.

Lucinéia will continue with the lectures on the 30th, in the waiting room at UBS May 1st, and ends the cycle on December 1st, in a roundtable discussion about the ways in which HIV/AIDS is transmitted with the College’s extension group Birigui, from 8 am to 9:30 am. “Doctor Ricardo Perci also participates in an important webinar (online seminar) organized by the Secretary of State for Health, where he will talk about the successful experience of achieving certification for the elimination of vertical transmission of HIV in Umuarama. It will start at 2 pm and will be broadcast on Youtube”, he adds.

Ffind out

The concern of professionals working at the Infectious Diseases Clinic of Umuarama is that AIDS, a sexually transmitted disease, is insidious for 8 to 10 years. “Until there is a clinical manifestation of the disease, citizens do not know they have AIDS. During this period the person is asymptomatic and this is the big problem. It is important, for example, to participate in the Ministry of Health’s ‘Stay Knowing’ campaign, where we carry out a quick test so that people know if they are contaminated”, indicates the infectologist from the Health Department of Umuarama.

The doctor emphasizes, however, that if there is contamination, there is treatment, there is monitoring and, better still, there is a perfect quality of life. “This patient will be a patient like any other, taking specific medication, like a hypertensive person, a diabetic. Apart from the stigma of the problem we face with the virus, with the disease and with the word AIDS, this patient is a normal person, he is in society and has to live in society with his normal characteristics”, he says.

