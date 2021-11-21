With a record attendance at the new Mineirão, Atlético-MG fans scream “is champion” of the Brazilian Nationals | athletic-mg

The choked scream broke free. Although there is no mathematical confirmation, Atlético-MG fans left caution aside, finally. After beating Juventude 2-0 at Mineirão, the 61,000 fans (record audience) screamed with their lungs full:

“It’s champion! It’s champion!”

Mineirão has never been so full since it was reopened in February 2013. With a capacity of 62,000 seats, and 100% released 20 days ago, the Giant of Pampulha received exactly 61,476 gifts, surpassing the 61,146 gifts from Cruzeiro x Flamengo, for the final of the Copa do Brasil in 2017. The income of Rooster x Youth was R$ 4,649,287.50.

Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão

Leader Galo reaches 74 points in the Brasileirão after playing his 33rd game in the competition. It is possible that Alvinegro will even own the cup on Tuesday, against Palmeiras, as long as they win again, and Flamengo add at most two points against Inter (Saturday) and Grêmio (Tuesday).

Throughout Atlético’s campaign at the Brazilian Nationals, caution remained present, in both internal and external discourse. But now, the fans can’t hold back the emotion and the end of the 49-year fast is very close to happening.

The game against Juventude was tense, until Diego Costa suffered a penalty (marked by the VAR), converted by the Hulk. Soon after, the shirt 7 made another one, decreeing the triumph. In the second goal, fans of Galo were moved to tears.