With an audience on the ground, Globo puts its foot down and makes a decision on Um Lugar ao Sol

The poor performance of a place in the sun turned on the red light in the Globe. The direction went in search of solutions and found the most suitable: the relaunch of Lícia Manzo’s plot with more significant commercials, quite different from the plan presented before the premiere.

The first version of the call for the re-release of Um Lugar ao Sol was designed for commercial breaks after 6pm, mainly between the blocks of Nos Tempos do Imperador and Pega Pega. The information is from TV News.

At first, Globo thought of explanatory calls to the main group, with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and the stories of Ravi (Juan Paiva), Lara (Andréia Horta) and Bárbara (Alinne Moraes).

Also according to the report, Globo professionals were honored with the amount of praise for Um Lugar ao Sol, but still this did not become synonymous with a good audience.

Low ULAS

The current 9 pm telenovela entered the list of primetime telenovelas that scored below 20 points. Last Tuesday’s result, 15.6 points average, put the plot in the unwanted spreadsheet.

On the same day, In Times of the Emperor gave the same audience. The novel Genesis, by Record, gave more Ibope: 15.8. It is noteworthy that the two productions did not compete at any time.

The story of the twin brothers was aired after 22:30 because of the Argentina-Brazil match, valid for the Qatar Cup Qualifiers. Record’s production was shown in its normal hours, from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

On the first day of this week, the series starring Cauã Reymond, Alinne Moraes, Andréia Horta and José de Abreu had only an average of 22.9 points, so far the negative record since its debut on November 8th.

The network’s flying grid and the apparent unwillingness of the direction were the main reasons for the bad phase of the nine o’clock plot.