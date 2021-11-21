With an open dress, Mariana Rios displays the luxurious decoration of her tree

Singer Mariana Rios impressed by showing details of her Christmas tree in photos featuring a very daring look

The singer Mariana Rios (36) caught the eye by showing his Christmas tree boldly!

This Saturday, 20th, the global artist of Famous Show shared a series of clicks to showcase this year’s Christmas decor and stole the show with a bold look.

With her dress open wide, Mariana Rios squandered her stunning curves. “Have you bought my present?! @sabrinaguimaraeschristmas thanks for making my house look beautiful every Christmas” wrote in the caption.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the famous. “How beautiful”, admired the internet users. “Christmas Goddess”, declared others.

Just recently, Mariana Rios stopped everything by starring in a rehearsal wearing just a pair of panties. In recent days, she has impressed with very bold clicks.

See the decoration on Mariana Rios’ Christmas tree:

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Mariana Rios (@marianarios)





Last accessed: 21 Nov 2021 – 00:20:13 (404638).