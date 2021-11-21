With Neymar’s sister as a model, Carlinhos Maia debuts at SPFW

the comedian Carlinhos Maia debuted on Sao Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW) as a fashion entrepreneur. He also modeled one of his brand’s looks Baska. On the catwalk, men and women wore monochromatic looks, including Rafaella Santos, sister of Neymar, which also parades for the first time.







Baska on SPFW Photo: Rosângela Espinossi / They on the Red Carpet

Pathy Dejesus, Renata Keurten, Carol Ribeiro, Barbara Fialho, in addition to the plus size Rita Career and the former French consul Alexandra Loras, among other people – with all their silhouettes, heights and skin color – exhibited the pieces proposed by creative director Dudu Farias, a stylist known to many famous people and who has worked with Carlinhos Maia for three years.





Baska on SPFW Photo: Rosângela Espinossi / They on the Red Carpet

In the audience, the other guests, many of them digital influencers, wore their branded clothes and, as if nothing was happening in the bubble created by Casa Panamerica, a space of winds in Pinheiros, they wore no masks. So much so that the director of SPFW, Paulo Borges, had to ask the microphone for them to put on the protection, because there is a municipal law that requires it. Some answered, some didn’t.

The collection

Baska has been around for some time and was created by friends Filipe Luna and Ezequiel Carvalho. Carlinhos Maia teamed up with the two, fulfilling a dream he had cherished for a long time. The northeastern brand is recognized for its know-how in shirts and shorts. Other pieces were added to the fashion shows, such as pants, jackets, parkas and sweatshirt designed by Dudu Farias. And for women, dresses, tops, shirts, jackets, skirts that fit all bodies through lashings, creating both bold and ample silhouettes.





Baska on SPFW Photo: Rosângela Espinossi / They on the Red Carpet

To meet the climate across the country, the pieces can have removable sleeves, bodies up to plus size, in addition to lashings. Everything started with the linen shirt, a reference piece for the brand. The monochromatic looks come with care in the making and in fresh raw materials, in linen and cotton, with perfect cut and fit. A tasteful first with pieces for all occasions.