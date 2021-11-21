With records and pioneering spirit, the Qatar Cup is already in history even before it starts | international football

The host team may have little, almost no football tradition. But, exactly one year before the kickoff, it is already possible to say that Qatar has a place in the history of the World Cups. The 22nd edition of the tournament is full of singularities that make the 2022 World Cup unique in history.

The Cup in Qatar changed the time and space patterns of the most traditional football competition: making its debut in the Middle East, for the first time in nine decades, the ball will not roll in the middle of the year, but in November and December. A necessary change to escape the strong heat in the region.

– I think the 2022 World Cup is special for many reasons. First because it is the first Cup in the Middle East, and I feel that we are representing the region with this World Cup. Of course the size of the country, the World Cup compaction is a very unique factor. It means that fans can come to only one city, they can see as many games as they want, up to two games a day – said the director of the World Cup organizing committee, Nasser Al Khater, in an exclusive interview this Saturday, the eve of the ceremony that marks the beginning from the one-year countdown to the World Cup in Doha.

Having the fans in one city means a lot in terms of atmosphere, it feels like a football carnival — Nasser al Khater, head of the 2022 World Cup organizing committee

Watching two World Cup games on the same day has always been an exclusive privilege for those who could travel from one city to another by plane, preferably privately. In Qatar, it will be within reach of anyone. All you need is tickets for departures and a subway ticket. The three lines built in Doha as a legacy of the World Cup serve seven of the competition’s eight stadiums – only Al Bayt, the furthest away from them all, is not served by the subway.

To say that the Al Bayt stadium, with its Arab tent format, is far from the rest of the World Cup is, in fact, an exaggeration. Nothing will be far in the Qatar Cup: just 75 kilometers separate the two furthest stadiums: Al Bayt, located in the city of Al Khor, and Al Janoub, located in Al Wakrah. The closest – Education City and Ahmed bin Ali – are separated by a modest five kilometers. With some disposition, you can walk from one to the other.

Executive director of the organizing committee for the World Cup in Brazil, Ricardo Trade needed to plan a World Cup with continental dimensions. Now deputy director of operations at Qatar-2022, his challenge is the opposite: organizing an “Olympic” Cup: for the first time in history, all teams and their fans will be in the same region at all times, without the need to travel between cities .

– Maybe the traffic gets a little more complicated because they are all in the same city, as if it were the Olympic Games, and that makes it difficult, so the work of logistics, transport and security has to be very detailed. We will, of course, have a challenge of fan flow crossing the same street, Argentines crossing Brazilians or English, they will be in nearby hotels, this will certainly happen, so we will have some challenges in this contention, to have this tranquility – said Trade, who also highlights positive points.

– There are very good things too, if you think that teams won’t have to travel. You stay in a training center all the time housed there, it makes it too easy – he added.

The Cup in Qatar also wants to prove that size is definitely not a document. The 11,500 square kilometer country is, by far, the smallest seat in the history of the World Cups, almost four times smaller than the 41 thousand square kilometers of Switzerland, which hosted it in 1954. With a lot of money, Qatar did not save when it came to build seven stadiums and renovate the eighth: US$ 200 billion, equivalent to a trillion reais.

The host team, on the other hand, despite experiencing the best moment in its history, with the 2019 Asian title, has never played a single match in the World Cup – the last country to compete at home in its first World Cup was Italy, in the distant 1934. Realist , the director of the organizing committee knows that the greatest achievement of the selection of Qatar will be to pass the first phase.