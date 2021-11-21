Without Marinho again, Carille reaches the 16th game without repeating Santos’ team for two rounds | saints

Fábio Carille has been living with a problem since he arrived at Santos, in September. After 15 games, the coach has yet to repeat the starting lineup in two straight matches. This Sunday, against Corinthians, there will be more changes compared to the previous game.

Santos will face their rival at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, with a different team from the one that faced Chapecoense last Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, and won 2-0.

The “fault” this time belongs to forward Marinho and the return of defender Kaiky after being suspended. Shirt 11, unlike the defender, will not be able to play: he has pain in his left thigh and has not recovered in time to enter the field.

1 of 2 Fábio Carille during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fábio Carille during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

By choice or physical problems and suspensions, Carille changed the starting lineup for Santos in each round of the Brazilian Championship in which he was on the bench.

Against Chapecoense, for example, Santos played with: João Paulo, Pará, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marino and Diego Tardelli.

Against Corinthians, Peixe must enter the field with: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Braga (Gabriel Pirani); Marcos Guilherme and Diego Tardelli.

Even without repeating the starting lineup, Fábio Carille has fulfilled his mission: taking Santos out of the relegation zone. In recent games, Peixe won 13 of the 18 points played and moved away from the bottom of the table.

Under Carille’s command, Santos played 15 games: five wins, five draws and five defeats. It is now 11th on the leaderboard with 42 points.