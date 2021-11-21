Without Marinho, Santos discloses related to the derby against Corinthians

Santos will have a major loss to face Corinthians this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, away from home. With pain in his left thigh, Marinho will not be available to coach Fabio Carille.

The striker alvinegro came out in the first half of the 2-0 victory over Chapecoense last Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro. Although the exams carried out on Thursday did not show any injury, he will be preserved.

FISH RELATED TO THE ALVINEGRO CLASSIC! ⚪⚫

In addition to shirt 11, Emiliano Velázquez (left thigh), Léo Baptistão (left calf) and Jobson (tendinitis in his right ankle) are still out.

The good news is the return of Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. The former recovered from a small injury to his left thigh. He hasn’t played since November 10, in the 2-0 victory over RB Bragantino. The second has not worn the Fish shirt since September 14th. The boy was serving the Brazilian national team.

The trend is for Fábio Carille to be named in the starting lineup with: João Paulo; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Gabriel Pirani and Felipe Jonatan; Marcos Guilherme and Diego Tardelli.

At the moment, Santos is in 11th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 42 points, six more than Bahia, the first team in the relegation zone.

