Wolff warns of “dirtier driving” after the outcome of Verstappen’s F1 investigation

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff warned of the potential for “dirtiest driving” in the last three races of the season after Max Verstappen went unpunished for his maneuver at the São Paulo GP.

Verstappen forced F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton off the track at Interlagos and despite Mercedes asking for the right of review, the stewards decided there was nothing to change or punish. After the pilots briefed on Friday to clarify what was and was not acceptable, Wolff said the investigation’s result was surprising.

“It’s a very surprising result. Regardless of how it was judged in Brazil, I think this is water under the bridge, in my opinion, what it says is that you can just throw yourself into a corner and take the other car out of line,” said Wolff.

The team manager believes this could lead to a dirtier direction in the final races of the year. “This could obviously lead to a dirtier direction in the future. What I said to some of the stakeholders is that we don’t want a bad situation tomorrow, or in Saudi Arabia or in Abu Dhabi, because that would be too bad.”

“All the drivers who demonstrated said that it was a decision that also surprised them and that it was obviously necessary to adapt their driving style to this new situation. So it’s still surprising for everyone in the car and for us too,” said Wolff.