Women reveal that they escaped from “the house of terror”, where they were held captive by their own parents along with 11 siblings, thanks to Justin Bieber – Monet

Jennifer and Jordan Turpin (Photo: reproduction)

Almost four years after escaping from the “House of Horror” where they were held captive with the 11 siblings by their own parents, Young Jennifer and Jordan Turpin revealed the suffering they went through and how singer Justin Bieber ended up being decisive in helping them to reunite. forces to try to escape the moments of despair and that, most likely, would end with the death of some – or some – of them.

Jordan Turpin, now 21, was just 17 when he managed to flee his parents’ California home and called the police after years of abusive captivity with his siblings. In an interview with journalist Diane Sawyer, she said that she secretly got an old cell phone in 2015 and discovered Bieber’s music videos, which turned out to be a motivation to escape the inhumane situation she and her brothers were subjected to.

The Turpin family (Photo: facebook reproduction)

“I don’t know where we would be if we didn’t watch Justin Bieber,” Jordan said. “I started to realize that there is a different world out there. I wanted to experience it.” Three years after her first contact with the singer’s music, on January 14, 2018, she jumped out of the window and managed to call the police for help. Currently, David and Louise Turpin, the parents, are in prison.

The night he found freedom, nearly four years ago, Jordin called the police on the phone: “They chain us up. They throw us across the room – they like to throw us across the room,” she said in a panic, according to a recording played during the one-hour show. “They pull our hair. I have two, my two little sisters are now in chains,” Jordan continued, talking about younger sisters who would have “stole” their mother’s food because they were starving. When approached by the police officer, the teenager had no idea what medicines or pills were, which demonstrated the terrible consequences of her social isolation. Until now, Jordan had never spoken to anyone outside of his family.

Jennifer Turpin, Jordan Turpin and Diane Sawyer (Photo: publicity)

During the interview, Turpin said he knew how important it was to convince authorities to take her seriously. “I was telling them everything. We didn’t go to school. We lived in dirt. We starve to death. And all things,” she said. “I had to make sure that if I left, we wouldn’t come back because – and we’d get the help we needed – because if we did, there’s no way I’m sitting here right now.”

His shocking comments came during a joint interview with older sister Jennifer Turpin, 33, which marked the first time either of the brothers had spoken publicly since they were rescued two hours after Jordan’s police call. At the time, seven of them were considered legally adults. All but the youngest, then a baby, were severely malnourished. A girl, then 11 years old, was so thin that her arm circumference was no greater than that of a 4-month-old baby.

David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to 14 counts, including torture, imprisonment in February 2019, and were later sentenced to prison terms ranging from 25 years to life imprisonment. Jennifer Turpin, the eldest of the brothers, told how she and the others would be abused by such innocuous things as painting pictures out of the lines of a coloring book or being caught in her mother’s bedroom. “If I were to ask her a question, she would call me stupid or something. And then? Does she pull me to the ground? Or will she be nice and answer my question? ”.

The Turpin family (Photo: facebook reproduction)

Their father, Jennifer said, would sometimes beat his children using a belt or baton so violently that it drew blood. “I was scared of doing something wrong,” she recalled. “If I did something wrong, I would be beaten to bloodshed.” Jennifer reported that in one of the assault episodes, her father lifted her off her feet and threw her against the wall while “telling I was the devil.” “I just looked at him like, ‘What did I do?’” she said. Jennifer said her parents grew up in West Virginia, where they were both raised as devout members of the same Pentecostal church.

When she was a child, Jennifer said, the family lived in a pleasant neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas, where her father worked as an electrical engineer and her mother a housewife. But her mother began to experience mood swings, Jennifer said, and the house became moldy, dirty, and littered with garbage. Jennifer said she went to public school until her parents took her out in third grade, after which the family moved to an isolated home in the small rural community of Rio Vista, Texas.

The Turpin family (Photo: facebook reproduction)

There, his parents had more children and began to abuse their children, quoting the Bible to justify the violence. “They loved pointing out things in Deuteronomy, saying, ‘We have a right to do this to you,’” she said. They even claimed that “they even had the right to kill us if we didn’t listen.” In 2007, parents put 10 of their children in a trailer right behind the house and left with their two youngest babies, returning at most once a week with some groceries. “There was a lot of hunger,” said Jennifer. “I would have to figure out how to eat. I ate ketchup or mustard or ice.”

The family moved again in 2010 to California, where Jordan began planning his escape – until his mother shouted that they would move to Oklahoma. “The next day we were changed [de lugar]. It was literally [uma situação de] now or never,” said Jennifer. After the rescue, the brothers were hospitalized, when they received a diagnosis ranging from severe malnutrition to neurological damage due to the violence received.