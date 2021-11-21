Xavi says what he thinks of Coutinho, points out the problem and reveals what Brazilians need to do to shine at Barcelona: ‘It depends on him’

The Barcelona coach spoke about Coutinho’s situation

The new coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernández said that Philippe Coutinho can become an important player for the club. The statement goes against the news released by the television channel TV3 that the coach would have released the sale of the Brazilian.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has not lived up to expectations at Barça since he was signed by Liverpool, in a transfer worth 160 million euros (BRL 1 billion at the current price), in 2018.

The Brazilian has struggled with injuries since returning from a loan with Bayern Munchen in 2020, but Xavi is willing to give him another chance at Camp Nou.

“Coutinho is someone who can play in various positions and can be important for the team. He needs to rediscover himself and regain confidence. If he does, it will help us a lot. He has an innate talent,” said Xavi.

The coach said that now it’s up to Coutinho to fight to regain space in the team.

“It depends on him. He’ll have chances because he’s a player I like personally. It’s more psychological than anything because he has talent.”