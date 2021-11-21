Xbox: Black Friday offers have games up to 50% off

Microsoft released today (19) its balance of sexta-feira Negra of Xbox, offering up to 50% off several recent games, as well as even cheaper prices for slightly older releases.

All in all, they are more than 900 offers with games, DLCs, bundles, and title season passes for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

The promotion runs until December 2 of this year and the games listed may be changed at any time by Microsoft.

Anyway, as of this writing, these are some of the main Xbox Black Friday highlights:

Far Cry 6 — BRL 187.56 (33% discount)

FIFA 22 for Xbox One — R$179.40 (40% off)

NBA 2K22 for Xbox One — R$149.95 (50% off)

Back 4 Blood — BRL 209.99 (30% discount)

Madden NFL 22 for Xbox One — R$149.50 (50% off)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — BRL 194.96 (35% discount)

Riders Republic — BRL 187.56 (33% discount)

Resident Evil Village — BRL 124.50 (50% discount)

Forza Horizon 4 — BRL 82.17 (67% discount)

NHL 22 — BRL 237.30 (40% discount)

Life is Strange: True Colors — BRL 194.96 (35% discount)

Tales of Arise — BRL 223.64 (30% discount)

Psychonauts 2 — R$174.96 (30% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — BRL 111.98 (60% discount)

Little Nightmares II — BRL 120.53 (33% discount)

MLB The Show 21 — R$ 44.99 (85% discount)

The Sims 4 + Cats and Dogs – Bundle — BRL 79.60 (60% discount)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Definitive Edition — BRL 149.98 (70% discount)

cyberpunk 2077 — BRL 124.50 (50% discount)

Bundle Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Bundle — BRL 149.98 (60% discount)

Just Dance 2022 — BRL 143.97 (40% discount)

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE — BRL 131.15 (67% discount)

Scarlet Nexus — BRL 167.94 (40% discount)

Metro Saga Bundle — R$ 77.85 (65% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — BRL 28.60 (80% discount)

Watch Dogs: Legion — BRL 69.98 (75% discount)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection — BRL 64.50 (50% discount)

Control Ultimate Edition — BRL 53.70 (70% discount)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — BRL 44.70 (70% discount)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition — BRL 35.00 (90% discount)

Lost Judgment — BRL 209.96 (30% discount)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 — BRL 99.50 (50% discount)

You can check all the Black Friday offers consoles from Microsoft on the official Xbox website.