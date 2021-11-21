Xuxa, Luciano Szafir and João Figueiredo guarantee 1st row when they see Sasha parading in SPFW. Photos!

Sasha had already announced that she would be parading at the event. The model explained, in an interview with “Marie Claire”, that she was very happy to receive the invitation because she already identified with the brand, which is sustainable. “I met Misci when I wore an outfit from the brand to participate in a TV show. Since then, I have fallen in love,” he said.

“I was very happy with the invitation to participate in the parade, it’s great to find people in the market looking for sustainable means of production. It’s something rare and beautiful,” continued Sasha, who was also at Paris Fashion Week.

João Figueiredo screams when he sees Sasha parade: ‘Pride’

Shortly after the show, João Figueiredo shared a video on Instagram that he made of the woman on the catwalks at the event. In the caption, the gospel singer admitted to having “screamed like a madman” when he saw Sasha enter the catwalk.

“I’m so proud of you that I couldn’t even watch the well-behaved parade, I screamed like crazy.. I cried lol but I have learned that if we feel, we have to demonstrate! I love you so much, CONGRATULATIONS”, wrote the artist.

Luciano Szafir paraded for the same brand the day before

Although this Friday (19th) he remained in the audience, Luciano Szafir also recalled his time as a model when he entered the catwalk on Thursday (18th). Sasha’s father, who was fancied by his daughter, displayed an ostomy bag at the parade, drawing attention to people living with the same problem.

“I want people to be able to see that this can happen to anyone,” the entrepreneur began. “This surgery saved my life and I have no reason to be ashamed of using an ostomy bag,” he assured.