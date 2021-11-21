Zilu Camargo publishes trailer for ‘É o Amor’ by Zezé Di Camargo and receives praise: ”What a posture”

On his social network, Zilu Camargo shared a video of the trailer for Zezé Di Camargo and Wanessa Camargo’s series on Netflix, ‘É o Amor’, and received praise

Zilu Camargo (63) shared the trailer for the series of Zeze di Camargo (59) and Wanessa Camargo (38) on Netflix, the It’s love.

On her social network, the businesswoman, who has been living in the US since the beginning of the pandemic, posted the trailer video this Friday, 19th, to warn fans of the news about her family.

“It was wonderful to be part of our family’s project! Soon, at your house through @netflixbrasil! It’s December 9th!”, released to internet users.

In the comments, Wanessa Camargo left a message for her mother. “Love you mom”, declared herself the singer. “What a posture this amazing woman has, Congratulations you’re awesome!”, admired the fans of Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife.

It is good to remember that Zilu Camargo was married to the countryman for 32 years. In 2014, they separated and the relationship had three children, Wanessa Camargo, Camilla Camargo (36) and Igor Camargo (27).

Recently, on her social network, the businesswoman answered if she still has contact with Zezé Di Camargo.

