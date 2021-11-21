Zverev looms large and spoils another goal by Djokovic towards the final in Turin

As in the Olympic Games, Alexander Zverev spoiled a goal of Novak Djokovic. The German loomed large in Turin and triumphed in a great battle towards the final of the ATP Finals, so he is looking to regain the title he won in 2018…then against Nole in the final. Now, he scored a duel with Daniel Medvedev this Sunday, after showing nerves of steel and a bulletproof service.

Sascha closed with ends 7-6(4), 4-6 and 6-3, with the only moment in which he faltered was taken by the number one in the world. We are, of course, talking about the 4-4 in the second game, when the 3rd place in the ATP ranking saw his service broken, with Djokovic balancing the match there. Before that, Zverev saved a set point at 4-5 in the first game, wasted two break points in a row and played a tie-break that skimmed perfection to put himself ahead.

the moment @AlexZverev defeated World No. 1 Djokovic to make his 2nd #NittoATPFinals Final! pic.twitter.com/EiKXkRqgRz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 20, 2021

In the third set, with the battle entering an even more psychological level, Sascha Zverev, who beat Djokovic in the Olympics but lost in the Australian Open and US Open this year, broke down in the fourth game and saved a set point when leading by 4-2. And he closed that game with a 216 km/h pump… in the second service. In this way, Zverev prevents the Serb from being one victory away from equaling the record of six titles in Roger Federer in the ATP Finals, as he searches for his second trophy.

It should also be noted that this will be the sixth final of the season for Alexander Zverev, and in the other five… he lifted the trophy. This has happened in Acapulco, Madrid, Tokyo, Cincinnati and Vienna, as he is looking to win his sixth trophy of the season and 19th in his career.