5 possible changes at Palmeiras with Leila Pereira as president

Credit: Fábio Menotti/Palmeiras

Single candidate, businesswoman Leila Pereira was elected president of Palmeiras this Saturday (20). And with the new mandate, changes may occur in Verdão between 2022 and 2024, the period in which she will exercise the presidency. See the list of possible changes below:

1- Millionaire investments in hiring

Four big names have already been speculated to defend Palmeiras next year. All are attackers. They are Ricardo Goulart, Soteldo, Pedro and Cavani

2- Club closest to the fan

This was a promise made by Leila Pereira shortly after the election results. “I’m going to continue doing the work with the associate”, he began.

“But we have to look at this crowd outside the wall, give access to our club, proximity, with the possibility of buying affordable tickets, the fan being able to buy a compatible shirt, which he can buy. I will work very hard on this”, promised Leila Pereira.

3- New organized fans position at the Allianz Parque stadium

In an interview to the website Nosso Paletstra, the president of Mancha Verde, Jorge Luís, said that Leila Pereira should respond to the request of the organized fans and move it from the north goal to the south goal at the Allianz Parque stadium.

4- Possible departure of Abel Ferreira

The Portuguese coach has a contract until the end of next year with Verdão. However, it must be looked for by clubs in international football.

According to information from the commentator Velloso, Leila Pereira is already working behind the scenes to get the professional to be maintained.

The businesswoman tries to convince Abel Ferreira’s wife to live in Brazil. The goal is for the coach to be closer to the family.

5- Possible departure of Felipe Melo

One of the leaders of Palmeiras, the midfielder has his name linked to Internacional. The expectation is that the club from Rio Grande do Sul will offer a two-year contract.

What does Leila Pereira say?

After being elected, Leila Pereira said she will work to keep Abel Ferreira and Felipe Melo. “I want Abel to stay on my project. I think he is extremely important to the project”, he said.

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports

“Felipe (Melo) is a player who doesn’t just like me, but all the fans. It’s extremely important. With regard to any player, the decision will be technical”, concluded Leila Pereira.

Read too:

Ricardo Goulart, Soteldo and more: see which players Leila Pereira can bring to Palmeiras

Rival fans mock the squabble between Weverton and Gustavo Gómez

Verdão fans detonate Ron for offside: “horrible”

Palmeiras: Kuscevic has an unexpected reaction after Dudu’s great goal; Look

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table