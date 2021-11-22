5 reasons to believe that Grêmio will escape relegation

Grêmio greatly reduced the risk of relegation and the “I believe” group is already much stronger. There are still five games left in the Brasileirão 2021 and there are plenty of reasons to believe in staying in Serie A. Check out 5 to give even more hope to the Grêmio fans.

5 reasons to believe that Grêmio will escape

Confidence

Clearly the team’s spirit changed in the victory against Bragantino. As much as it was against a reserve team, it’s not every day that you win 3-0. So, this score gave confidence and credibility to the team, and it was seen again against Chapecoense in the 3-1 victory.

Douglas Costa

The player is one of the bets for this final stretch of Brasileirão and may play against Bahia. If he returns, he will add quality to the team, something important to seek precious points and avoid relegation to second.

Table

Catching Flamengo aiming at the Libertadores final and Atlético-MG probably already champions are factors that help Grêmio in this dispute against relegation. In addition, there are direct clashes against Bahia and São Paulo, which can define the life of the tricolor.

cheering

The direction does not throw in the towel and continues to persuade the STJD to get the release of fans in their games at home. For now, everything remains as it is, but there is still hope that a change will happen for the final games at home.

good phase

The team won three in the last five matches and reversed the bad moment, just when they need it most. If Grêmio manages to win three more out of five, it will have everything to escape Serie B.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA