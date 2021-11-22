A Caravaggio on the roof to call your own: Rome’s historic villa up for auction – International

It was the 1590s, and Caravaggio I was in Pindaiba. Despite being a recognized artist and having made some renowned paintings, the master of Italian baroque, Michelangelo Merisi from Caravaggio (1571-1610) did not have a patron, only contact with sellers of works of art that intermediated their negotiations.

One of these vendors, Costantino Spata, had a shop in Piazza Navona in Rome. He convinced Caravaggio to paint two paintings to attract the attention of a certain Cardinal, Francesco Maria del Monte, who was closely related to Ferdinando I de Medici, the greatest patron of Tuscany, then epicenter of the arts in the world. went toso Caravaggio painted early versions of two of his most famous paintings., the cheaters and Guess.

It worked. Cardinal Francesco Maria del Monte not only bought the two paintings, he also provided Caravaggio with a house, food and laundry – in addition to guaranteeing sales of paintings and a salary, by placing him among the employees of his villa in Rome.

Village that is now for sale, with the only ceiling painting done by Caravaggio in the world – which is not considered a fresco, as it was not executed with water-based pigments in fresh plaster, but with oil paint.

Villa Boncompagni Ludovisi, better known as Villa Aurora, will be auctioned on January 19, 2022, with an initial bid of €471 million, nearly R$2 billion at the current price. The auction comes after three years of legal dispute over the inheritance of the owner, Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi.

Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi was a bon vivant, who spent his life attending high society. A descendant of Popes Gregory XIII and Gregory XV, he inherited Vila Aurora.

When he died in 2018, a fierce legal dispute over his property broke out between the children of his first marriage and his third wife, American Rita Jenette. Vila Aurora will be executed because none of them can pay for its upkeep. The initial value is €471 million.

Home Sweet Home

The village was the home of Del Monte for decades. “Del Monte bought a property there, which he restructured before hiring Caravaggio to paint the mural in his laboratory, which was just a very small room,” said Alessandro Zuccari, professor of history at Sapienza University in Rome, responsible for overseeing the evaluation of the mural, cited by The Guardian.

The work is entitled Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto, is 2.75 meters wide and portrays the three gods who give the mural its name with their respective animals – Jupiter with his eagle, Neptune with his hippocampus (mythical creature half horse, half fish) , and Pluto with his Cerberus, the three-headed dog.

The allegorical scene represents Cardinal Del Monte’s interest in alchemy: Jupiter, representing air and sulfur, Neptune, water and mercury, and Pluto, earth and salt. The translucent globe in the center of the scene shows the sun in orbit around the Earth and the signs of the zodiac: Pisces (on which Jupiter places his hand), Aries, Taurus and Gemini, a reference to the beginning and development of the alchemical process. The faces of the gods are believed to be based on Caravaggio’s own. “It is an extraordinary work and difficult to evaluate, as it was the only mural by Caravaggio, we had nothing to compare it to”, Zuccari told British newspaper The Guardian.

The property has 2,800 m² and was built by him at the end of the 16th century, as a hunting lodge, within the extensive countryside retreat Villa Ludovisi – named after the nobleman Ludovico Ludovisi.

In 1620, the cardinal sold the villa to Ludovisi and at the end of the 19th century the entire property was sold to the city government of Rome, where most of the buildings were destroyed to make way for Via Veneto. What was left was only Vila Aurora – its gardens and its works of art, including the painting on the ceiling by Caravaggio.

The gardens were designed by André Le Notre, the architect of the gardens of Versailles, and the French writer Stendhal considered them among the most beautiful in the world. In addition to Caravaggio, the site houses other valuable paintings and works of art, such as a ceiling fresco in its central room, painted in 1621 by the Baroque artist Guernico, which shows the goddess Aurora.

Whoever acquires the property will have to spend another €11 million on restoration. As it is protected by the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the property can be acquired by the State, which will have the right to cover the amount paid at auction. “The state intends to cover it, but it is not known if it will have the money to do so,” Zuccari said.