Abel Ferreira congratulates Leila Pereira, new president of Palmeiras: “The right person”

At the end of the match against Fortaleza, in the post-match press conference, coach Abel Ferreira was asked about his thinking about the new management, at least for the next three years, being commanded by Leila Pereira. The Portuguese congratulated her and emphasized that he believes he is the “right person in the right place”.

– I wish you all the best and congratulations. I hope she manages to continue this victorious cycle. I’m 42 years old, I’m going to have a 10-year career and I’ve only had four presidents over the course of it. I have always had a relationship of friendship and respect with all of them. Therefore, these are the values ​​that accompany me – he said.

– I think he’s the right person in the right place. She comes with a strong desire to win. All of us at Palmeiras always want to win and be in every final. This is the story of Palmeiras and will continue to be – he completed.

At 57, Leila Pereira will lead Palmeiras for the next three years. The owner of Crefisa and the Faculty of the Americas received 1897 votes from the 2141 present. She will be the first woman to chair Alviverde in all of history.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram