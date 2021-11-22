About to debut on the Band, Faustão enjoys a trip with his wife in Dubai

Faustian has been enjoying family moments while not debuting in the Band, in January. This weekend, the presenter appeared on social media in a photo posted by his wife, Luciana Cardoso. In the image, the couple appears on one of the postcards of Dubai.

Recently, the Band banged the hammer and decided that the debut of Faust Silva on the network will be on January 17th. The same release date of the 22nd edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, this time under the command of Thaddeus Schmidt. .

Faustão na Band’s program will air from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm, while BBB22 from 10:30 pm. Fausto Silva’s program will be shown from Monday to Friday in live format. The dancers who were with the presenter on “Domingão do Faustão”, on TV Globo, are being hired to act in the program.

In July, the Band even issued a statement about the attraction that said: “The Band confirms the debut of Fausto Silva in its schedule for January. The entire production of the program will be carried out in the broadcaster’s studios in São Paulo, which will be reformulated and adapted to receive the new attraction.”

The program will be called “Faustão na Band” and the director Cris Gomes was very excited about the project.

“Faustão na Band is already a reality for all of us who are living here day by day building one of the biggest projects of our careers,” he said at a press conference. For his new program, Faustão insisted on hiring his sister Leonor Correa and also your wife Luciana Cardoso, who will script and produce.

